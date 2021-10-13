CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Ferentz Says “Our Fans Aren’t Stupid…They Smelled a Rat”

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
 5 days ago
Sportsmanship is an important part of not only participating in athletic events but also watching them. Iowans are usually pretty good at this. Whether it's a high school game or a college game in Iowa City or Ames, when an opposing player is clearly injured, fans will give them some respect and applause when they rise and leave the field. Notice I stated when they are 'clearly' injured. One of the lingering issues from Iowa's win over Penn State this past weekend could be summed up as 'Injury-gate'. Many Iowa fans thought some Penn State players were faking injuries during the game to slow Iowa's momentum on offense. And Kirk Ferentz backed up those claims on Tuesday.

