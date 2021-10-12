3CDC plans “Fall on Fourth” shopping event this Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) is partnering with area merchants to host a shopping event geared toward bringing visitors to this burgeoning retail corridor along the western edge of the Central Business District. The “Fall on Fourth” shopping event will feature special deals and promotions at participating locations, with the chance for participants to win a big prize.moversmakers.org
Comments / 0