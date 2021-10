PNC (NYSE:PNC) co-led Kore.ai’s Series C financing round with Vistara Growth, based in Vancouver. Kore.ai’s platform is used by companies around the world to build virtual assistants to automate online conversations with employees or customers, the Orlando Business Journal, a sister publication, reported. The company, founded seven years ago, said in a release that it has been growing at a more than 100% annual clip over the past few years and that it has helped customers to realize more than $500 million in cost savings.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO