Why we're turning our attention to gaming and the climate crisis

Cover picture for the articleI think I've always suspected that something happens behind the TV when I download a game or a patch, or I play online, but I've never seriously stopped to think about what. And when I say behind the TV, I don't mean actually behind the TV, I mean on the internet. I know that data gets piped out and sent back, because that's how I download the files to play games, but beyond that, I don't really know what's truly taking place. I've never needed to think about it before.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Climate Change#Ipcc
