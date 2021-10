Epidemics and plagues have decimated societies since pre-historic times, but as travel has become easier, their reach has expanded, creating conditions for global pandemics such as the one we are witnessing at present. The virulence of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been associated with particular risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems, and asthma. However, until the publication of a recent study, the possibility that a parasitic infection should be added to this list has not been considered. The parasite in question is Toxoplasma.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO