Letters Testamentary in the ESTATE OF WILLIAM POUNDS a/k/a WILLIAM D. POUNDS SR. a/k/a WILLIAM DALE POUNDS SR, a late resident of the City of New Castle, Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, have been granted to PHYLLIS McCONAHY, 145 Patterson Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, to whom all claims should be presented, and those indebted to said estate make payment without delay to the Executrix, or her attorney named below.