CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, WA

Vote no on the charter amendments | Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
Islands Sounder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County Charter Review Commission has gone above and beyond the mandates given it in the County Charter. Here is what one of the former county commissioners, former county assessor, and a former school board member had to say about the county charter: “During the many meetings in the first few weeks the CRC commissioners interviewed elected, nonelected and department heads that make up San Juan County government. It was evident that there were no current or potential structural or procedural problems that were identified for the CRC to review, study, and recommend propositions to improve the way San Juan County officials and staff can better serve the inhabitants.”

www.islandssounder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Government
San Juan County, WA
Government
Reuters

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as Seoul opens a major arms fair, spy chiefs meet to discuss the nuclear standoff, and South Korea prepares for a space launch. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#San Juan#Crc#Orcasboard Org

Comments / 0

Community Policy