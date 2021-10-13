CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas isn’t cancelled despite choked port, Britain says

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday that people should buy normally for Christmas and there would be no shortage of gifts after shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country’s biggest port because it was full. Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, has diverted some...

wifc.com

Related
theloadstar.com

It's all going 'tits-up' at UK box ports and, despite what Boris says, we can't fix it

The UK’s main container ports are overwhelmed with unclaimed imports and starting to refuse the restitution of empty boxes urgently needed back in Asia. And other North European ports are also heavily congested, but the acute HGV driver shortage in the UK has extended container dwell times significantly in past weeks, with the country’s main box hubs now “in danger of grinding to a complete halt”, according to one industry observer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

How shortages threaten to plunge Britain into Christmas crisis

Britain’s economy is straining at the seams. Sky-high energy bills, petrol stations running dry and over a million job vacancies are threatening to drag the country into a winter of discontent. As worldwide shipping routes derail and Covid outbreaks hit production, globalised supply chains are breaking and causing shortages to...
INDUSTRY
omahanews.net

Despite shortages, Nestle pledges products in stores for Christmas

LONDON, England: Nestle chocolate products has acknowledged that it is working through supply chain difficulties prior to the Christmas season, though officials reassured the public that its products will be available in stores for the holiday. Supply chain problems have battered numerous industries in the UK, often a result of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Buy Christmas presents early to beat shortages says shipping boss as ports fill up

The boss of a shipping agency has warned of less choice on the shelves at Christmas and urged people to plan ahead if they want to get the presents they want. Peter Wilson, group managing director at Cory Brothers, a shipping agency that handles cargo and the logistics of processing goods, said that consumers will have to order Christmas presents far in advance to ensure they arrive as UK’s ports get congested due to the HGV driver shortage. Shipping companies have started directing vessels away from the country’s biggest port at Felixstowe after it ran out of storage capacity. The...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Yet another nightmare before Christmas: Just as CO2 deal saves fizzy drinks and beer Britain's busiest port is thrown into turmoil with tonnes of goods including IKEA and Nestle products stuck for up to ten days due to HGV driver shortage

Ministers are facing yet another Christmas crisis - hours after claiming they had solved the UK's C02 shortage - after it was revealed shipping containers packed with food, furniture and electronics are backing up at Britain’s busiest freight port predominantly due to the UK's dearth of HGV drivers. Felixstowe in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

GB News host says ‘Christmas joy’ shouldn’t be dependent on turkeys and toys amid UK shortages

GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott has become the subject of ridicule on social media after saying “Christmas joy” should not be dependent on getting a particular turkey or toy amid fears of festive shortages.In a segment speaking of potential meat shortages set to hit the UK in December, Oakeshott suggested those worried should “take a long hard look” at what “Christmas is all about.”The comments come as a shortage of workers forced poultry farmers to cut production by around a fifth – between 500,000 and 750,000 turkeys.According to industry figureheads, the combination of non-UK workers leaving the country...
U.K.
Telegraph

Britain to invest in African ports as part of Western response to China

Britain is to pour hundreds of millions of pounds into developing African port infrastructure in a bid to win a "battle for economic influence" against China and other authoritarian states. CDC Group, the Foreign Office's investment arm, will jointly underwrite a £1.25 billion plan to expand three ports in Egypt,...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Britain’s Busiest Port Battles Backlog Traffic Jam

Felixstowe blames driver shortages for a backlog of up to 7,500 containers, and Maersk is already rerouting ships to other European ports. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Shapps ‘can’t guarantee’ no Christmas shortages despite EU lorry driver rule change

Grant Shapps has admitted he cannot say with absolute certainty “that every line of every product will be available” in the run up to Christmas – hours after he said the holiday was not at risk due to shortages. Pressed on comments he made earlier today, the transport secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Goods and food will be available, maybe a few lines that you normally want to get aren’t, but I think it’s at that level, rather than, you know, thinking Christmas will have to be cancelled”.It comes after Mr Shapps announced a temporary change to companies’...
ECONOMY
