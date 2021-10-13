Christmas isn’t cancelled despite choked port, Britain says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday led tributes to veteran Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, as police probed whether a suspect arrested was motivated by Islamist extremism. The attack was the second killing of a UK politician in five years and has stoked fears for the safety of elected representatives, as well as calls for an end to divisive partisan rhetoric that has increased since the 2016 Brexit referendum. "We will cherish his memory. We will celebrate his legacy," Johnson told parliament, after MPs, many dressed in black, packed the House of Commons and stood heads bowed in a minute's silence. "And we will never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the parliament that to Sir David Amess, meant so much," he added.

U.K. ・ 12 HOURS AGO