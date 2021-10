There are some regions where earlier tightening is more plausible than others. In the view of strategists at TD Securities, the Bank of England (BoE) is certainly one of them. The Bank of Canada (BoC) also has some risk of earlier tightening. Then there are some central banks where the hawkish repricing in curves looks more unreasonable. This includes the European Central Bank (ECB).

CURRENCIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO