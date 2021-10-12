CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60542 during Q4

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60542 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

