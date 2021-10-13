CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt

 5 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) -Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2 billion with a loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation.

The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets, which relate to reducing carbon emissions and improving corporate governance in addition to advancing female participation.

“Through our Greenliner programme, we are pursuing multiple sustainability-related initiatives at Etihad Airways to improve the environmental footprint of aviation, and green financing is a key part of our strategy,” the group’s CFO Adam Boukadida said.

Etihad has committed to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

HSBC HSBA.L and FAB FAB.AD acted as joint ESG structuring banks, joint ESG coordinators, joint bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers. FAB also acted as facility agent.

Last year, Etihad raised $600 million in “transition” sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which are used by companies to switch to more environmentally sustainable operations.

It also raised a 100 million euro loan in 2019 tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

