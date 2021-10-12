CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU head women’s basketball coach steps down

By Kelley Branch
vicksburgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State University women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson has steeped down as head coach to focus on her health effective immediately. “Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me. In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues. Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able, I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team’s success this season,” stated McCray-Penson.

