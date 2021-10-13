CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest edition of Japanese video gaming magazine Weekly Famitsu has arrived safe and sound with subscribers and this week’s issue contains two reviews. They include the long-awaited video game based on the popular anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Blue Reflection: Second Light. Check out their respective scores below.

My Nintendo News

Japan: Famitsu readers most wanted games

Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu has quizzed its readers once again about the video games they are looking forward to and this week the No.1 most wanted game by readers of Weekly Famitsu is the next mainline Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy XVI for Sony’s PlayStation 5 system. The game is followed by the Nintendo Switch exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V and Bayonetta 3 which is also exclusive to the Switch. All the votes from Famitsu readers were cast between 22nd September, 2021 to 29th September 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

New Mario Party Superstars overview trailer

It’s almost time to party – Mario Party Superstars, a classic collection featuring five boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series, will launch on 29thOctober for Nintendo Switch. The newly released Party like a superstar in this classic collection – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch) provides an in-depth look at the boards, minigames and modes that Mario Party Superstars has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch Online subscribers next free trial is The World Ends with You Final Remix

Nintendo has announced that the next Game Trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in Japan and Hong Kong will be the well-received The World Ends with You: Final Remix. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will also be able to purchase the game at an exclusive discount if they wish to purchase it once the Game Trial ends and their save data will carry over. The World Ends with You: Final Remix Game Trial for Japan and Hong Kong will be available for seven days and it commences on Monday, 18th October.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread popularity creates sales spike for previous Metroid titles on Wii U & 3DS

Now that is finally in the hands of Nintendo Switch owners around the world, previous entries in the Metroid franchise are seeing a noticeable sales boost on other hardware. Thanks to the Virtual Console offerings on Wii U, Metroid Fusion, the previous mainline series entry that released in 2002 for the Game Boy Advance, is currently sitting at #1 on the eShop sales charts in the UK. Metroid: Zero Mission, the GBA remake of the original Metroid, follows closely behind at #2, with Metroid Prime Trilogy and Super Metroid placed at #7 and #9 respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Review – CyberConnect2’s latest anime fighter

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is the first video game adaptation of the anime series of the same name. Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen titles. With its anime series being available on Netflix, it has grown more popular, receiving attention even in the west. The Hinokami Chronicles adapts the first season of the anime series, leading up to the events of the first film, Mugen Train. CyberConnect2, well-known for adapting shonen anime series into action-packed fighting games, handled the adaptation of The Hinokami Chronicles. For fans of the anime, this game is a godsend, their first chance to finally slay demons and execute water breathing style sword techniques themselves. But how good was The Hinokami Chronicles in adapting the anime, and how well does it translate into the video game form? Let’s find out in our Demon Slayer review for the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

New Monark trailer from NIS America

NIS America has released a new trailer for their dark JRPG Monark which fans of the Persona and Shin Megamin Tensei franchise should lap up. The game, which takes place in Shin Makado Academy, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and other systems on 22nd February here in the west. Staff behind the game include former members who worked on the beloved Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei series. You can pre-order Monark right now.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Capcom celebrates Ace Attorney 20th anniversary with a special website

It is a special day for Capcom today as the long-running Ace Attorney franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion the company has produced a beautiful Ace Attorney 20th anniversary website which includes all sort of things relating the franchise including topics, history and the various games that have been produced over the years. The first Ace Attorney game was Phoenix Wright for the Game Boy Advance which was exclusive to Japan in 2001 and it wasn’t until 2005 that the west got a taste of the series. One thing to note is that the website is only available in Japanese at the moment and it is not certain whether the company will release an English version and a second thing to note is that the History section of the website says “coming soon” so perhaps a new game will be teased?
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Famitsu says Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) sold 138,409 units in launch weekend

Japanese sales tracker Famitsu has announced that the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), which became available to Japanese consumers on Friday 8th October, shifted a respectable 138,409 units, showing that Nintendo continues to rule the console space in the land of the rising sun. Famitsu previously announced that Nintendo Switch launch sales were 330,637 units in 2017 and the Switch Lite shifted 177,936 units in 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo says that a patch fixing a bug that occurs near the end of Metroid Dread is coming later this month

By now, you have probably heard of a significant bug in that occurs late in the game. We won’t spoil anything, but Nintendo says that “if the player destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map, the game will forcibly close”. When this happens, you’ll get an error message saying that “the software was closed because an error occurred”.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Switch family sells 179,851 units this week and Metroid Dread No.1￼

The latest Japanese sales charts have arrived from Famitsu and it has been an excellent week for Nintendo as the Switch family of systems shifted a total of 179.851 units. As previously reported, the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) sold 138,409 units during the launch weekend. On the boxed software side of things it was Metroid Dread which claimed the top spot selling a reasonable 86,798 copies. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles continue to face stock issues.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Remake of SNES classic Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja coming to consoles in 2022

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! developer Mr Nutz Studio and publisher Microids have announced that they are remaking the classic Super Nintendo game Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja for both consoles and PC. The remake won’t just include the arcade original as the developers have announced that they plan to add new features and options to the game such as an original Adventure Mode complete with brand new stages. Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja is available now as part of the Nintendo Switch Online membership.
VIDEO GAMES

