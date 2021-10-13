Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration begins at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and you can register by calling us at 508-543-1234, or stopping by the senior center.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO