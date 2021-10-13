CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally along the Dequindre Cut

By Gloria Rzucidlo
Americajr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE along the Dequindre Cut for the 2021 Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally. Featuring 60 food trucks, six music stages and fun Harvest Fest Activities for the whole family. Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally will feature 12 trick or treating stations, crafting stations, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating for kids, spooky science activities a scavenger hunt and more! We’ll be featuring live music on six stages – catch all your favorite local Detroit performers!

