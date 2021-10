Perez dropped out of a U.S. House race last month to reset her sights on flipping SD 37 blue. Incumbent Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia came close in September to reaching $300,000 raised to defend her seat representing Senate District 37. Her opponent, Democrat Janelle Perez, reported raising about $178,000 in her first full month in the race, but her campaign says she has much more pending transfer from her canceled congressional bid.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO