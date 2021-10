Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Thursday, October 28, 2021 (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM) (CDT) Join us for this month's lunch and learn where we take our lunch break and learn about something together. All are welcome. Free to attend! Optional $8 lunch catered. This month's topic is a highly requested lunch & learn topic! RSVP requested. This month's we're learning about tax prep for small businesses from Ricon Data Systems, Terence Connell CPA. We'll learn more about the following: *what can be deducted for small businesses. *tax advantages relating to topics like REBA Restricted Executive Bonus Arrangement for small business owners to own life insurance, long term care and annuities. *Learn about the 3 kinds of taxes: tax now, tax later, tax never. For business and personal taxes.

