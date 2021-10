Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO