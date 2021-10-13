CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb, IL

Western Illinois University Online Calendar

wiu.edu
 6 days ago

FACULTY RECITAL I: George Turner, guitar & Matt Hughes, bass with Whitney Ashe, piano and Kevin Nichols, drums. Description: This performance is free and open for limited general audience seating, but due to the restrictions currently in place, we ask that patrons scan the QR code and enter contact information upon arrival in the lobby (for contact tracing purposes) and maintain proper social distancing. The ushers will also be able to gather information, for those who might need assistance. Masks are required at all times, in the Recital Hall and lobby.

www.wiu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb, IL
Education
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Evans
Person
Wes Montgomery
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Kevin Nichols

Comments / 0

Community Policy