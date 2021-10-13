CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

COVID vaccine data skewed by Delta, end of social distancing

By Raymond Hicks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrops in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines over the summer were likely the result of the dominant Delta variant and loosening social distancing efforts, a New York health department study suggests. Factors like fewer people wearing masks were likely to blame and not “waning immunity,” said the Department of...

International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

COVID vaccines cut the risk of transmitting Delta — but not for long

People who receive two COVID-19 jabs and later contract the Delta variant are less likely to infect their close contacts than are unvaccinated people with Delta. Smriti Mallapaty is a senior reporter in Sydney, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. The first study to look...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Latest Data on COVID-19 Vaccinations by Race/Ethnicity

As of this week, federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 78% of the adult population in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While this achievement has led to steep declines in COVID-19 cases and deaths, vaccination coverage—and the protections provided by it—remains uneven across the country. With the continued spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, unvaccinated people remain at increased risk for infection, illness, and death. Though as of October 5, 2021, White people accounted for the largest share (60%) of people who are unvaccinated,1 Black and Hispanic people remain less likely than their White counterparts to have received a vaccine, leaving them at increased risk, particularly as the variant spreads. However, the data show that these disparities are narrowing over time, particularly for Hispanic people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Doctors discuss effects of COVID fatigue and social distancing burnout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have experienced frustration during the pandemic. A phenomenon some doctors call “COVID fatigue.”. “People are just tired,” Dr. Brian Cagle, a clinical psychologist with Bellin Health, said. “I think that relatively brief reprieve toward the beginning of the summer, I think people saw the light at the end of the tunnel and then all of a sudden with the delta variant everything started going downhill again and they’re like I’ve had enough of it.”
GREEN BAY, WI
earth.com

Masking and social distancing stopped the spread of the flu

A new study has found that masking mandates and social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic were highly effective at stopping the spread of other respiratory infections. According to the researchers, social distancing helped prevent the spread of influenza and bronchiolitis, the disease caused by respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV). Influenza...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

New Safety Data Regarding COVID Vaccines

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Parsonage-Turner syndrome has been highlighted as a potential adverse effect of mRNA COVID vaccines in a recent pharmacovigilance monitoring report from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM). The rare...
abc12.com

Bay County Health Department resumes COVID vaccine clinics at Delta College

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -As cases of the delta variant continue to rise, drive-thru vaccination clinics are returning to Delta College. “If you’ve gotten your vaccine, especially the Pfizer vaccine , you’re pretty well protected against severe illness , hospitalization and death. You are not necessarily well protected symptomatic illness,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MedicalXpress

Vaccines prevent severe COVID, even from Delta: study

Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, even against the Delta variant, a vast study in France has shown. The research published Monday—focusing on prevention of severe COVID and death, not infection—looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalised or die.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Social distancing: Not just for humans

Coughs and colds spread quickly within wild mountain gorilla groups but appear less likely to spread between neighboring groups, a new study published in Scientific Reports shows. Disease, in particular respiratory infection, is one of the biggest threats to ape conservation. Because humans and apes are so closely related, our...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effective Against Most Variants, Including Delta

The emergence of new variants of viruses is an unfortunate consequence of the pathogens' ability to mutate. The more they infect, the higher the chance that new variants will emerge. When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major concern is that an emerging variant will render vaccines ineffective. New...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Oxford scientists working on new Covid vaccine to target Delta variant

A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, in the wake of rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a...
HEALTH

