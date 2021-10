The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Oct. 4 business meeting began discussing ideas for improving the city’s code enforcement process. City Manager Scott Hugill told the council that code enforcement “has to do essentially with anything you can see from the street,” such as yards. Therefore, even when the city gets nuisance complaints from neighbors about conditions on a property, unless those potential violations are visible from the right of way or its owner grants access to back areas of the property there is little code enforcement officers can do. Code compliance, on the other hand, involves a component of voluntary consent.

