Local man arrested on drug charges
Providence Police executed a search warrant last Wednesday afternoon on a residence at Westview Apartments, resulting in the arrest of one man on drug charges. A release from PPD states that Ronald Conley, 63 of Providence, was arrested after officers located numerous baggies and containers of marijuana, scales, pipes, rolling papers, several grams of methamphetamine, and numerous firearms including a 14.9 inch sawed off 12 gauge shotgun inside the apartment.www.journalenterprise.com
