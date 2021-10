Patients are more than their diagnoses; they are people. Holistic healing is rooted in the concept of providing treatment and care to a person as a whole, as opposed to a focus on treating a specific medical condition. It is important to identify what a patient needs—beyond traditional medical treatment—to thrive. Self-expression can bridge this gap, as it engages the mind, body, and soul. In my role as a board member of the West Windsor Arts Council, which was started by members of the community back in 2002 to harness the transformative power of the arts, I have seen firsthand the impact this approach can have on patients’ well-being. I believe it is important to share these stories, because while there is still much to learn, there is also so much opportunity and space to scale these lessons. Through creativity, compassion, and collaboration, non-clinical therapies in the arts and other disciplines can provide patients a much-needed connection in an increasingly distant world, and ultimately, promote overall wellness—and in some cases, assist with the health outcomes they desire.

