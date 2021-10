I think the World Series matchup is going to be the same as last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays. That's OK. Rematches make for good sport. I am amazed that Tampa Bay has consistently been able to field a competitive team over the last 15 years. I say this because they have one of the smallest payrolls in the sport and their fan support is inconsistent at best. Somehow their scouts seem to be able to find players out of nowhere and the pitching staff has been very good this year. The National League representative, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will have to beat their division rival the San Francisco Giants because the Western division was the best in the National League this year by far!

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO