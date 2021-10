Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists Premier League leaders Chelsea have “no weak spot” prior to the two clubs’ first top-flight derby clash for 74 years.The west London neighbours are geographically separated by just six miles, but the pair have tended to tread different football paths and Chelsea have not made the short journey for a league game since March 1947.Brentford have not won this rarely-played fixture since a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in February 1939, and Frank acknowledges the large gulf in status between the two clubs.“When we won our promotion in the play-off final they won the Champions...

