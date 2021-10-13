CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Booneville, MS

Volleyball Player of the Week goes to AC's Ingle

By Kent Mohundro kmohundro@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN — The final Daily Corinthian Volleyball Player of the Week for the 2021 season goes, not to a starter, but to a seldom-used reserve. Alcorn Central junior backup setter Jules Ingle is the DC Player of the Week after filling in for starter Amelia Lancaster, who sat out the Booneville match. The thing to remember about reserves is that many times when they enter a game, they are rusty and inconsistent due to the lack of playing time. Not so with Ingle, who just happens to play behind one of the best setters in the Magnolia State in Lancaster, who is currently third in Mississippi with 555 assists.

www.dailycorinthian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Corinthian

Volleyball playoffs begin; basketball previews coming soon

This edition of What’s Going On Around Here will be short and brief but remains packed full of fun information for local sports fans. We’ll begin with high school volleyball as five area teams began their playoff journey’s Tuesday evening. Any state title contenders in the bunch?Walnut is the lone...
VOLLEYBALL
Daily Corinthian

Area volleyball teams sweep through first round of MHSAA playoffs

All five Daily Corinthian coverage area volleyball teams made short work of their first round opponents on Tuesday as the MHSAA playoffs began. Second round matches are scheduled for Thursday. Kossuth dominated Yazoo County at KHS, winning 3-0 while Walnut did the same at home, winning 3-0 over visiting East...
KOSSUTH, MS
Times-Journal

Fort Payne's Wells captures player of the week

Devin Wells is The Times-Journal Player of the Week after receiving 39% of the online voting. Wells recorded nine tackles and forced a fumble as the Wildcats' defense stood tall against longtime rival Scottsboro last week, winning 28-0 at Fort Payne High School's Wildcat Stadium. With his team leading 21-0...
FORT PAYNE, AL
The News

McDonald’s Rebel Player of the Week

The Highland Rebel Volleyball Team, in conjunction with McDonald’s and the Rebel Booster Club, recognized Senior Bailee Dume as the Rebel Volleyball Player of the Week. She led the team in blocks with wins over Harrisburg, Blytheville and Forrest City.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Booneville, MS
Booneville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Glen, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
gwinnettprepsports.com

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Wesleyan's Baer Cole

Highlights: Had six tackles, caused two fumbles, intercepted two passes and broke up two passes in a victory over Athens Academy. Coach Franklin Pridgen’s take: “Baer is one of those young players who has really stepped up for us this season. His work ethic and team-first attitude add so much value to who we are and his performance on the field makes everyone around him better. He is quietly confident and a joy to have on the field and in our locker room.”
FOOTBALL
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Volleyball Defeats I-35 Last Night

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball defeats Interstate-35 in three sets last night. The lady Chargers won the first set 25 to 10, second set 25 to 11 and the third set 25 to 19. ACGC honored senior Chloe Largent for 1,500 career sets at the game last night. The Chargers have now won three straight games and will take on Panorama, Thursday at 7pm.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
grcc.edu

GRCC volleyball player Annie Holesinger earns third MCCAA Player of the Week honors after dominating performances

Oct. 6, 2021, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College volleyball player Annie Holesinger continues to gain recognition for her dominating performances on the court, earning MCCAA Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the third time this season. Holesinger, a sophomore middle blocker from Rockford, was saluted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac#Corinthian
cbs7.com

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Big Spring’s Gabriel Baeza

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big spring quarterback Gabriel Baeza is the CBS7 Player of the Week. In the Steers win over Littlefield, Baeza threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while also running for another 207 yards and three more scores. Watch the video above to hear from Baeza...
BIG SPRING, TX
Daily Corinthian

Demanding schedule awaits reigning state champion Tigers

BOONEVILLE — The Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program has pieced together a schedule with a national feel after playing only two non-division games last season. The reigning Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) champions will face opponents from six different states as part of a rigorous 2021-22...
BOONEVILLE, MS
waynedailynews.com

Brahmer Tabbed NSIC Offensive Player Of The Week, Wildcat Volleyball Now T-6th In Top 25 Coaches Poll

WAYNE – For a second straight week and third time in the past month, a member of the Wayne State College volleyball team has earned NSIC Player of the Week recognition. According to a release from the Wayne State Athletics office, Maggie Brahmer earned the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week following her play over the weekend in two NSIC road sweeps at the University of Mary and Minot State.
WAYNE, NE
Houston Chronicle

Who should be The Courier's Football Player of the Week?

Help select The Courier’s All-Montgomery County Player of the Week by voting on our poll at the bottom of the page. The winner will have a feature story written about them in Tuesday’s paper. The poll (VOTE BY CLICKING HERE) closes at noon on Monday, Oct. 11. Here are the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sand Mountain Reporter

Player of the Week: Guntersville's Cole McCarty

The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to present this week’s Player of the Week award to Cole McCarty of the Guntersville Wildcats. McCarty, a junior quarterback who set numerous school passing records during his sophomore season last year, was perfect in the Wildcats’ 63-6 romp over Sardis on Friday night.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
kmaland.com

KU's Severns named National Player of the Week

(Lawrence) -- University of Kansas soccer player Brie Severns was named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week. Severns posted a pair of game-winning goals against Baylor and West Virginia. Her goal against West Virginia came in double overtime. Severns is the first Jayhawk to win this award...
SOCCER
Gwinnett Daily Post

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Lanier's Carson Thomas

Highlights: Completed 10 of 11 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and rushed nine times for 88 yards and three TDs in a win over Central Gwinnett. Coach David Willingham’s take: “Carson is our all-around leader. He leads us on the field, in the weight room and in the school building. Carson is a tremendous human, and we love him. His play Friday night is a direct result of his hard work and commitment to being a Longhorn. We are so proud of him.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Daily Corinthian

Delta holds off Northeast, spoils Tigers homecoming

BOONEVILLE — The Northeast Tigers (1-6, 1-3) had the excitement of homecoming festivities spoiled for them with a 19-14 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi Delta Trojans (3-4, 1-3). The Trojans built early momentum by way of three first-half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by Stemarion Edward.
BOONEVILLE, MS
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Unaka's Landon and Devin Ramsey

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — There's no such thing as a lone ranger in this offense. Landon and Devin Ramsey are a lethal combination. "It wasn't just, "We're going to give one guy the ball and run his stats up," says Unaka Head Coach O'Brien Bennett. "There was a lot going on. We're trying to call the best play for the situation to work and win a football game."
NFL
Daily Corinthian

Kossuth QB Johnson earns Player of the Week honor

For the third time in four weeks, the Daily Corinthian Player of the Week honor goes to a Kossuth High School player. Aggies junior quarterback Jack Johnson earns the award this week after his performance against Water Valley in a key Region 1-3A contest at Larry B Mitchell Stadium. Johnson is the only two-time winner of the weekly award for the 2021 season.
HIGH SCHOOL
Austin American-Statesman

Dripping Springs' Makenzie Plante wins volleyball player of the week; Vandegrift nabs team award

Westwood had a roller coaster week but ended on a high note by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat ranked District 25-6A rival Round Rock 22-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-13. Peyton Ferree, Trinity Woods, Mckayla Ross and Alex Kriz led a high-powered Warrior attack that struggled with early service receive but clawed out a third-set win. Warrior libero Lola Fernandez had 25 digs while setter Phia Parent checked in with 39 assists. Round Rock got 19 kills from Lauren Murphy, 12 by Briana Bailey and 10 from Olivia Thex while Lauren Silver had 41 assists and libero Kaitlyn Bradley finished with 24 digs. In other district action, Vandegrift got 20 kills from Chloe Charles and 39 assists by Ellie Mattox to sweep Vista Ridge 25-21, 25-10, 25-13. Cedar Ridge beat Stony Point 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 27-25 as Olivia Johnson had a double-double with 20 kills and 13 digs while Faith Cox had 40 assists and Elena Bilhartz added 11 kills. McNeil swept Hutto as Kennedi Bray had eight service aces and both Bray and Riley Filla had 10 kills each while Stephanie Hart-Sobkowiak had 16 assists and Bella Ramirez finished with 13 digs for the Mavericks.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy