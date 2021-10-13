Volleyball Player of the Week goes to AC's Ingle

GLEN — The final Daily Corinthian Volleyball Player of the Week for the 2021 season goes, not to a starter, but to a seldom-used reserve. Alcorn Central junior backup setter Jules Ingle is the DC Player of the Week after filling in for starter Amelia Lancaster, who sat out the Booneville match. The thing to remember about reserves is that many times when they enter a game, they are rusty and inconsistent due to the lack of playing time. Not so with Ingle, who just happens to play behind one of the best setters in the Magnolia State in Lancaster, who is currently third in Mississippi with 555 assists.