With Prop 1, voters decide the future of sustainable funding for walkways, safe connections, parks, and recreation in LFP
The issues surrounding Prop 1 are complex, but when distilled to its essence, it can be summarized as follows:. The City wants to permanently increase that portion of our property taxes that is paid to Lake Forest Park, which is 9 percent of your total King County tax bill. These additional funds will add up to $2 million dollars yearly which will give the city the ability to pay the debt on $20 million worth of Bonds used to raise money to fund projects identified by the City through the Safe Streets study and the PROST Plan (Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, Trails) as well from citizen input.www.shorelineareanews.com
