CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

With Prop 1, voters decide the future of sustainable funding for walkways, safe connections, parks, and recreation in LFP

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe issues surrounding Prop 1 are complex, but when distilled to its essence, it can be summarized as follows:. The City wants to permanently increase that portion of our property taxes that is paid to Lake Forest Park, which is 9 percent of your total King County tax bill. These additional funds will add up to $2 million dollars yearly which will give the city the ability to pay the debt on $20 million worth of Bonds used to raise money to fund projects identified by the City through the Safe Streets study and the PROST Plan (Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, Trails) as well from citizen input.

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
shorelineareanews.com

Lake Forest Park Council Candidate Stephanie Angelis

Ballots were mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election. Stephanie Angelis is running for council position 3, currently held by John Wright, who is retiring at the end of his term. Larson's opponent is Jon Lebo. I am very excited to represent and serve the diverse populace...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Lfp#Property Taxes#Real Estate#Bonds#The Parks Board#Park Board#The City Council#Prost
shorelineareanews.com

Horizon View reservoir - one cell done - one to be completed next spring

The Lake Forest Park Reservoir is divided into two separate sections called cells. The east and west cells can operate independently of each other, so, if needed, one can be taken off-line while the other is fully operational. The east cell will be fully operational and be put back into service before the contractor demobilizes later this year.
POLITICS
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: The importance of this year’s LFP City Council elections

The elections for LFP City Council this fall are unusual for our town because there are three open seats. Two years from now the other three council seats will be up for reelection and may be open seats. The importance of all this is that candidates who are elected this year will have a significant impact in determining the future of this city.
ELECTIONS
shorelineareanews.com

Northshore Emergency Management Coalition Job Opportunity: Emergency Manager Position

TIMELINE: First review of candidates October 29, 2021; target dates for first interviews are November 15, 2021 and November 17, 2021. ABOUT NEMCo: The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is a partnership between the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park (LFP), Northshore Fire Department (NSFD) and Northshore Utility District (NUD). NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.
JOBS
shorelineareanews.com

About Shoreline Area News

Brilliant! With so many people terrorized by clowns, it's amazing that it took so long for clown halloween decorations. This one is on 4th NE, south of library at NE 174th. Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:. Program Specialist 2 – Guided Pathways Financial Aid and Veterans...
SHORELINE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Representation Matters – Nate Herzog

As of January 1, at least 4 of 5 Northshore Fire Commissioners will be Kenmore residents. As of January 1, there will be 3 Northshore Fire Commissioners who are fire service professionals. Having served with Nate Herzog on the Lake Forest Park City Council for 8 years, I wholeheartedly support...
POLITICS
newspressnow.com

County voters to decide funding fate of quarter of sheriff’s budget

CLAY COUNTY — Voters in the county will decide the funding fate of many operations of the sheriff’s office by voting for or against continuance of the existing one-eighth cent law enforcement sales tax. The tax, in effect since 1998, funds about a quarter of the agency’s roughly $20 million annual budget.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
shorelineareanews.com

School district seeks applicants for committees to write pro and con statements on replacement levies

Shoreline School District No. 412 is seeking applications from citizens interested in being appointed to a committee to write the pro/con statements for the King County Local Voters’ Pamphlet related to the District’s upcoming Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy ballot measure to be considered at the February 8, 2022 election.
SHORELINE, WA
yukonok.gov

Parks and Recreation Calendar

Every morning at the Dale Robertson Center, participants exercise to a video created to work out the entire body from the safety and stability of a chair. The exercises incorporated in these video yields remarkable results.
FITNESS
shorelineareanews.com

CORRECTION: John Ramsdell's position on the Shoreline tree canopy was misstated

In our recent coverage of the environmental candidate forum for Shoreline City Council (Shoreline City Council candidates discuss the environment) John Ramsdell's position on the preservation of Shoreline's tree canopy was misquoted. I was quoted as saying "Mr. Ramsdell said the City talks about a zero reduction in tree canopy,...
POLITICS
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: New Protective Tree Code Amendments needed NOW

I am very concerned about the loss of tree canopy in Shoreline and the ultimate implications for our entire community. A hopeful event happened on October 7, 2021 when a dedicated group of Shoreline residents presented new protective tree code amendments to the Shoreline Planning Commissioners. First a wakeup call....
ENVIRONMENT
ourcommunitynow.com

Everett Is Seeing an Explosion Of New Parks, Recreation Areas

The explosive growth over the past decade of new and renovated parks, playgrounds, and recreational areas has been unprecedented in the city’s history. These new and improved facilities have fulfilled a pledge made by Mayor Carlo DeMaria when he first ran for the city’s top office.
LIFESTYLE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Voters to decide CCUSD $40M bond issue

Cave Creek Unified School District will have a special election Nov. 2 so voters can decide on a $40 million bond. “I believe that one of the primary responsibilities each of us have as adults is to provide for a quality education for our young people,” said Carefree Mayor Les Peterson. “A school district functioning at its best can have a dramatic, long-term impact upon both the happiness and success of students attending… I fully support this bond issue and would encourage others in the district to vote yes as well.”
CAVE CREEK, AZ
shorelineareanews.com

King County Library System and FEMA Partnership Makes Registering for Funeral Assistance Easier

A partnership between the King County Library System (KCLS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) improves community access to the technology and resources needed to register for FEMA Funeral Assistance. This collaboration between KCLS and FEMA connects people with free community resources and expertise at libraries throughout King County...
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Please vote YES on Prop 1 in Lake Forest Park

If you live in Lake Forest Park, you’ve seen them all over: signs claiming that the levy funding sidewalks and parks (Proposition 1) is a “61% percent increase… FOREVER.” If you, like me, are a homeowner on a tight budget with a property-tax bill of $6,000+, that sounds scary – maybe scary enough to make you forget that you support improving sidewalks and parks, right?
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Voters to decide on future fire chief powers

The decision to have a strong or weak fire chief will be in the hands of Oak Bluffs voters next month at the town’s special town meeting. At a meeting Tuesday night, the Oak Bluffs select board approved its 22-article special town meeting warrant. The special town meeting is scheduled for 7 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Oak Bluffs School. The board voted 3-0. Board members Brian Packish and Gail Barmakian were not present at the meeting.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy