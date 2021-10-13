CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis of an Indian diabetes prevention programme on association of adipokines and a hepatokine with incident diabetes

By Priscilla Susairaj
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo study the association and possible predictive role of visfatin, resistin, fetuin-A and chemerin with incident type 2 diabetes (T2DM) among Asian Indians with prediabetes. Their association with insulin resistance, Î²-cell function, glycaemia and anthropometry were also studied. This is a nested case"“control study of a large 2-year prospective prevention trial in persons at high risk of developing T2DM. Baseline HbA1c values between 6.0% (42Â mmol/mol) and 6.2% (44Â mmol/mol) were chosen for this analysis (n"‰="‰144). At follow-up, persons with incident T2DM (HbA1c"‰â‰¥"‰6.5%, 48Â mmol/mol) were grouped as cases (n"‰="‰72) and those reverted to normoglycaemia, (HbA1c"‰<"‰5.7% (39Â mmol/mol) as controls (n"‰="‰72). Insulin resistance showed the strongest association with incident T2DM ((Odds Ratio (OR): 23.22 [95%CI 6.36"“84.77]; p"‰<"‰0.0001). Baseline visfatin (OR: 6.56 [95%CI 2.21"“19.5]; p"‰<"‰0.001) and fetuin-A (OR: 1.01 [95%CI (1.01"“1.04)]; p"‰<"‰0.0001) independently contributed to the conversion of prediabetes to T2DM. The contribution was significantly higher when their elevated levels coexisted (OR: 12.63 [95%CI 3.57"“44.63]; p"‰<"‰0.0001). The area under the curve was 0.77"‰Â±"‰SE 0.4 (95%CI 0.69"“0.85) and 0.80"‰Â±"‰SE 0.04 (95%CI 0.73"“0.88) for visfatin (median 17.7Â ng/ml, sensitivity and specificity: 75%, p"‰<"‰0.0001) and fetuin-A (mean 236.2Â Âµg/ml, sensitivity: 71%, specificity: 75%, p"‰<"‰0.0001) respectively. Higher baseline visfatin and fetuin-A concentrations are strongly associated with incident T2DM and are predictive of future diabetes.

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Cohort Study#Indian#Asian Indians#Ci#Visfatin
