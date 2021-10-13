Reliability and usefulness of the single leg heel raise balance test in patients with chronic ankle instability
We aimed to analyze the differences in static (including conventional and modified [single-leg heel-raise balance]) and dynamic postural stability and muscle endurance between patients with chronic ankle instability (CAI) and healthy controls, and to determine the reliability and usefulness of the single-leg heel-raise balance test in patients with CAI. In total, 26 patients with CAI and 26 healthy controls were enrolled. Postural stability was assessed using a postural stabilometry system. Muscle endurance was measured in dorsiflexion and plantarflexion using an isokinetic device. Modified static postural stability (P"‰<"‰0.001) and dynamic postural stability (P"‰<"‰0.001) were significantly poorer in the affected ankles of patients with CAI than in the controls. Plantarflexion endurance was significantly lower in the affected ankles of the patients with CAI than in the controls (P"‰="‰0.023). Modified static postural stability significantly correlated with plantarflexion endurance in both groups (CAI group: r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.470, P"‰="‰0.015; healthy controls group: r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.413, P"‰="‰0.036). Plantarflexion endurance was a significant risk factor for modified static postural stability in both the CAI group (R2"‰="‰0.221, P"‰="‰0.015) and healthy controls (R2"‰="‰0.170, P"‰="‰0.036). Given the reliability of the modified static postural stability test, clinicians and therapists should consider using it to assess improvements in postural stability and muscle endurance in patients with CAI before and after rehabilitation.www.nature.com
Comments / 0