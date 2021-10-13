Contamination of multi dose eyedrops in the intra and perioperative context
In this study, we examined the rate of contamination of multi-dose ophthalmic solutions in the operating theatre and the underlying risk for infection by examining the microbiological load on the tips of the dispenser bottles. A total of 245 samples of eye drop bottles were collected and analysed between June 2018 and January 2019. All were collected in the operating theatre of the University Eye Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. Contamination of the dropper tip occurred in 2% of the samples. Although the prevalence of contamination was low, the results of this study reveal the possibility of contamination of multi-dose eyedrops even when used by health care professionals in the controlled environment of an operating theatre. Following these results, we recommend the use of single-dose eyedrops in the pre- and intraoperative context.www.nature.com
