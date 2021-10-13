Ventricular longitudinal shortening is an independent predictor of death in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction
Reduced ventricular longitudinal shortening measured by atrioventricular plane displacement (AVPD) and global longitudinal strain (GLS) are prognostic markers in heart disease. This study aims to determine if AVPD and GLS with cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) are independent predictors of cardiovascular (CV) and all-cause death also in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Patients (n"‰="‰287) were examined with CMR and AVPD, GLS, ventricular volumes, myocardial fibrosis/scar were measured. Follow-up was 5Â years with cause of death retrieved from a national registry. Forty CV and 60 all-cause deaths occurred and CV non-survivors had a lower AVPD (6.4"‰Â±"‰2.0 vs 8.0"‰Â±"‰2.4Â mm, p"‰<"‰0.001) and worse GLS (âˆ’"‰6.1"‰Â±"‰2.2 vs âˆ’"‰7.7"‰Â±"‰3.1%, p"‰="‰0.001). Kaplan"“Meier analyses displayed increased survival for patients in the highest AVPD- and GLS-tertiles vs. the lowest tertiles (AVPD: p"‰="‰0.001, GLS: p"‰="‰0.013). AVPD and GLS showed in univariate analysis a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.30 (per-mm-decrease) and 1.19 (per-%-decrease) for CV death. Mean AVPD and GLS were independent predictors of all-cause death (HR"‰="‰1.24 per-mm-decrease and 1.15 per-%-decrease), but only AVPD showed incremental value over age, sex, body-mass-index, EF, etiology and fibrosis/scar for CV death (HR"‰="‰1.33 per-mm-decrease, p"‰<"‰0.001). Ventricular longitudinal shortening remains independently prognostic for death in HFrEF even after adjusting for well-known clinical risk factors.www.nature.com
Comments / 0