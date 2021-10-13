Association between the use of allopurinol and risk of increased thyroid-stimulating hormone level
Allopurinol is the first-line agent for patients with gout, including those with moderate"to"severe chronic kidney disease. However, increased thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels are observed in patients with long-term allopurinol treatment. This large-scale, nested case"“control, retrospective observational study analysed the association between allopurinol use and increased TSH levels. A common data model based on an electronic medical record database of 19,200,973 patients from seven hospitals between January 1997 and September 2020 was used. Individuals aged"‰>"‰19Â years in South Korea with at least one record of a blood TSH test were included. Data of 59,307 cases with TSH levels"‰>"‰4.5 mIU/L and 236,508 controls matched for sex, age (Â±"‰5), and cohort registration date (Â±"‰30Â days) were analysed. An association between the risk of increased TSH and allopurinol use in participants from five hospitals was observed. A meta-analysis (I2"‰="‰0) showed that the OR was 1.51 (95% confidence interval: 1.32"“1.72) in both the fixed and random effects models. The allopurinol intake group demonstrated that increased TSH did not significantly affect free thyroxine and thyroxine levels. After the index date, some diseases were likely to occur in patients with subclinical hypothyroidism and hypothyroidism. Allopurinol administration may induce subclinical hypothyroidism.www.nature.com
