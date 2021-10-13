CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

By Andreas Vosseler
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Changes in metabolic syndrome affect the health-related quality of life of community-dwelling adults

Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is associated with cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, chronic renal diseases, and all-cause mortality. Furthermore, MetS is associated with poor health-related quality of life (HRQOL). However, the impact of dynamic changes in MetS on changes in the HRQOL was not previously explored. This was an eight-year, prospective cohort study in which 906 middle-aged adults from Shipai, Taipei in northern Taiwan were enrolled during 2009"“2010 (baseline). Of those sampled, 427 participants completed the follow-up investigation after 8Â years. The HRQOL was measured using the Short Form Health Survey (SF-36). Other variables including age, sex, marital status, level of education, smoking, alcohol consumption, baseline body mass index, and changes in physical activity were adjusted. Compared with adults who never experienced MetS, adults with persistent MetS had a negative change in mental HRQOL (Î² âˆ’Â 4.20, 95% CI âˆ’Â 7.54 to âˆ’Â 0.86, p"‰="‰0.01). The negative changes of persistent MetS on the HRQOL were in the domains of vitality and mental health (Î² âˆ’Â 4.42, 95% CI âˆ’Â 8.10 to âˆ’Â 0.73 and Î² âˆ’Â 3.47, 95% CI âˆ’Â 6.90 to âˆ’Â 0.04, respectively). Women and overweight adults were vulnerable to the detrimental effects of persistent MetS. For better HRQOL, more resources should be devoted to reversing MetS in public health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The cardiac molecular setting of metabolic syndrome in pigs reveals disease susceptibility and suggests mechanisms that exacerbate COVID-19 outcomes in patients

Although metabolic syndrome (MetS) is linked to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the cardiac-specific risk mechanism is unknown. Obesity, hypertension, and diabetes (all MetS components) are the most common form of CVD and represent risk factors for worse COVID-19 outcomes compared to their non MetS peers. Here, we use obese Yorkshire pigs as a highly relevant animal model of human MetS, where pigs develop the hallmarks of human MetS and reproducibly mimics the myocardial pathophysiology in patients. Myocardium-specific mass spectroscopy-derived metabolomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics enabled the identity and quality of proteins and metabolites to be investigated in the myocardium to greater depth. Myocardium-specific deregulation of pro-inflammatory markers, propensity for arterial thrombosis, and platelet aggregation was revealed by computational analysis of differentially enriched pathways between MetS and control animals. While key components of the complement pathway and the immune response to viruses are under expressed, key N6-methyladenosin RNA methylation enzymes are largely overexpressed in MetS. Blood tests do not capture the entirety of metabolic changes that the myocardium undergoes, making this analysis of greater value than blood component analysis alone. Our findings create data associations to further characterize the MetS myocardium and disease vulnerability, emphasize the need for a multimodal therapeutic approach, and suggests a mechanism for observed worse outcomes in MetS patients with COVID-19 comorbidity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Analysis of remaining motion using one innovative upper airway opening cervical collar and two traditional cervical collars

The aim of this study was to compare the remaining motion of an immobilized cervical spine using an innovative cervical collar as well as two traditional cervical collars. The study was performed on eight fresh human cadavers. The cervical spine was immobilized with one innovative (Lubo Airway Collar) and two traditional cervical collars (Stifneck and Perfit ACE). The flexion and lateral bending of the cervical spine were measured using a wireless motion tracker (Xsens). With the Weinman Lubo Airway Collar attached, the mean remaining flexion was 20.0"‰Â±"‰9.0Â°. The mean remaining flexion was lowest with the Laerdal Stifneck (13.1"‰Â±"‰6.6Â°) or Ambu Perfit ACE (10.8"‰Â±"‰5.8Â°) applied. Compared to that of the innovative Weinmann Lubo Airway Collar, the remaining cervical spine flexion was significantly decreased with the Ambu Perfit ACE. There was no significant difference in lateral bending between the three examined collars. The most effective immobilization of the cervical spine was achieved when traditional cervical collars were implemented. However, all tested cervical collars showed remaining motion of the cervical spine. Thus, alternative immobilization techniques should be considered.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A simple detection method for the serum sFLT1 protein in preeclampsia

In normal pregnancy, the soluble form of FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFLT1)/ vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 (sVEGFR-1), a VEGF-trapping protein, is expressed in trophoblasts of the placenta, suggesting that it plays an important role in the physiological barrier between fetal and maternal angiogenesis, when stimulated with VEGF-A. In pathological conditions such as preeclampsia (PE), sFLT1 protein is abnormally overexpressed in trophoblasts and secreted into the serum, which could cause hypertension and proteinuria on the maternal side and growth retardation on the fetal side. Detection of an abnormal increase in serum sFLT1 during the early to middle stages of PE is essential for proper initiation of medical care. To carry out this screening for sFLT1, we developed an easier and relatively low-cost sandwich-type ELISA method using a single mixture of human serum sample with an anti-FLT1 antibody and heparin-beads, namely heparin-beads-coupled ELISA (HB-ELISA). This method takes only about 2Â h, and the sFLT1 values were similar levels with commercially available recent ELISA kits: the serum sFLT1 protein was approximately 4.3-fold increased in severe PE compared with those in normal pregnancy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathing Exercise#Deep Breathing#Modulation#Metabolism#Glucose Test#Rmssd
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Repeated exposure of the oral mucosa over 12Â months with cold plasma is not carcinogenic in mice

Peri-implantitis may result in the loss of dental implants. Cold atmospheric pressure plasma (CAP) was suggested to promote re-osseointegration, decrease antimicrobial burden, and support wound healing. However, the long-term risk assessment of CAP treatment in the oral cavity has not been addressed. Treatment with two different CAP devices was compared against UV radiation, carcinogen administration, and untreated conditions over 12Â months. Histological analysis of 406 animals revealed that repeated CAP exposure did not foster non-invasive lesions or squamous cell carcinoma (SCCs). Carcinogen administration promoted non-invasive lesions and SCCs. Molecular analysis by a qPCR screening of 144 transcripts revealed distinct inflammatory profiles associated with each treatment regimen. Interestingly, CAP treatment of carcinogen-challenged mucosa did not promote but instead left unchanged or reduced the proportion of non-invasive lesions and SCC formation. In conclusion, repeated CAP exposure of murine oral mucosa was well tolerated, and carcinogenic effects did not occur, motivating CAP applications in patients for dental and implant treatments in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relationship of sagittal spinal alignment with low back pain and physical performance in the general population

Studies have suggested a relationship between sagittal spinal malalignment and low back pain (LBP). The current study investigated the relationship of spinal alignment with LBP and physical performance in 1491 individuals who attended the second follow-up visit of the Wakayama Spine Study. The sagittal vertical axis at C7 (C7 SVA) was measured by a spine surgeon. The occurrence of LBP within one month, pain intensity, Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and physical performance (grip strength, 6-m walking time, chair stand test, one-leg standing test) were also evaluated. LBP in the previous month was determined using ODI, and indicators of physical performance were measured. The mean C7 SVA was 11.0"‰Â±"‰42.7Â mm and was significantly greater in older participants (p"‰<"‰0.001). LBP was more prevalent in participants with a greater C7 SVA (<"‰40Â mm, 35.7%; 40"“95Â mm, 47.3%;"‰â‰¥"‰95Â mm, 59.4%; p"‰<"‰0.001) and those with a higher ODI score (10.0%, 17.5%, and 29.4%, respectively; p"‰<"‰0.001). Physical performance significantly decreased in participants with a greater C7 SVA (p"‰<"‰0.001). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that LBP and physical performance were significantly associated with C7 SVA (p"‰<"‰0.001). Thus, sagittal spinal malalignment may lead to LBP and decreased physical performance.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Gastric cancer stem cells survive in stress environments via their autophagy system

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) play an important role in the progression of carcinoma and have a high potential for survival in stress environments. However, the mechanisms of survival potential of CSCs have been unclear. The aim of this study was to clarify the significance of autophagy systems of CSCs under stress environments. Four gastric cancer cell line were used. Side population (SP) cells were sorted from the parent cells, as CSC rich cells. The expression of stem cell markers was examined by RT-PCR. The viability of cancer cells under starvation and hypoxia was evaluated. The expression level of the autophagy molecule LC3B-II was examined by western blot. The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes were counted by electron microscope. SP cells of OCUM-12 showed a higher expression of stem cell markers and higher viability in starvation and hypoxia. Western blot and electron microscope examinations indicated that the autophagy was more induced in SP cells than in parent cells. The autophagy inhibitor significantly decreased the viability under the stress environments. These findings suggested that Cancer stem cells of gastric cancer might maintain their viability via the autophagy system. Autophagy inhibitors might be a promising therapeutic agent for gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

TM7SF2 regulates cell proliferation and apoptosis by activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer

Transmembrane 7 superfamily member 2 (TM7SF2) coding an enzyme involved in cholesterol metabolism has been found to be differentially expressed in kinds of tissues. Nevertheless, the role of TM7SF2 in the regulation of growth and progression among various cancers is unclear. In this study, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, real-time RT-PCR and western blotting analysis were used to determine the TM7SF2 expression in cervical cancer tissues. Next, we used multiple methods to determine the ability of cell proliferation, migration, invasion, apoptosis, and cell cycle in cervical cancer cells after TM7SF2 modulation, such as CCK8 assay, colony formation assay, Transwell assay, wound healing assay, and flow cytometry. Our results revealed that upregulation of TM7SF2 facilitated cell proliferation and metastasis, suppressed cell apoptosis and prevented G0/G1 phase arrests in C33A and SiHa cells. Consistently, the opposite effects were observed after TM7SF2 knockout in cervical cancer cells. Further, we found that TM7SF2 participated in promoting tumorigenesis and progression via activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer, which can be partly reversed by Raf inhibitor LY3009120. Moreover, TM7SF2 overexpression contributed to enhancement of xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Our findings indicated that TM7SF2 plays a vital role in tumor promotion by involving in C-Raf/ERK activation. Therefore, TM7SF2 could serve as a therapeutic target in future cervical cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AÂ neutralizing IL-11 antibody reduces vessel hyperplasia in a mouse carotid artery wire injury model

Vascular restenosis remains a major problem in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Neointimal hyperplasia, defined by post-procedure proliferation and migration of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) is a key underlying pathology. Here we investigated the role of Interleukin 11 (IL-11) in a mouse model of injury-related plaque development. Apoeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice were fed a hyperlipidaemic diet and subjected to carotid wire injury of the right carotid. Mice were injected with an anti-IL11 antibody (X203), IgG control antibody or buffer. We performed ultrasound analysis to assess vessel wall thickness and blood velocity. Using histology and immunofluorescence approaches, we determined the effects of IL-11 inhibition on VSMC and macrophages phenotypes and fibrosis. Treatment of mice with carotid wire injury using X203 significantly reduced post-endothelial injury vessel wall thickness, and injury-related plaque, when compared to control. Immunofluorescence staining of the injury-related plaque showed that X203 treatment did not reduce macrophage numbers, but reduced the number of VSMCs and lowered matrix metalloproteinase 2 (MMP2) levels and collagen content in comparison to control. X203 treatment was associated with a significant increase in smooth muscle protein 22Î± (SM22Î±) positive cells in injury-related plaque compared to control, suggesting preservation of the contractile VSMC phenotype. Interestingly, X203 also reduced the collagen content of uninjured carotid arteries as compared to IgG, showing an additional effect on hyperlipidemia-induced arterial remodeling in the absence of mechanical injury. Therapeutic inhibition of IL-11 reduced vessel wall thickness, attenuated neointimal hyperplasia, and has favorable effects on vascular remodeling following wire-induced endothelial injury. This suggests IL-11 inhibition as a potential novel therapeutic approach to reduce arterial stenosis following revascularization in CAD and PAD patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NR4A2 expression is not altered in placentas from cases of growth restriction or preeclampsia, but is reduced in hypoxic cytotrophoblast

Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 4 Group A Member 2 (NR4A2) transcripts are elevated in the circulation of individuals whose pregnancies are complicated by preterm fetal growth restriction (FGR). In this paper, we show that the cases with preeclampsia (PE) have increased circulating NR4A2 transcripts compared to those with normotensive FGR. We aimed to establish whether the dysfunctional placenta mirrors the increase in NR4A2 transcripts and further, to uncover the function of placental NR4A2. NR4A2 expression was detected in preterm and term placental tissue; expressed higher at term. NR4A2 mRNA expression and protein were not altered in placentas from preterm FGR or PE pregnancies. Hypoxia (1% O2 compared to 8% O2) significantly reduced cytotrophoblast NR4A2 mRNA expression, but not placental explant NR4A2 expression. Silencing cytotrophoblast NR4A2 expression under hypoxia (via short interfering (si)RNAs) did not alter angiogenic Placental Growth Factor, nor anti-angiogenic sFlt-1 mRNA expression or protein secretion, but increased expression of cellular antioxidant, oxidative stress, inflammatory, and growth genes. NR4A2 expression was also not altered in a model of tumour necrosis factor-Î±-induced endothelial dysfunction, or with pravastatin treatment. Further studies are required to identify the origin of the circulating transcripts in pathological pregnancies, and investigate the function of placental NR4A2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation and HDAC1 up-regulation are associated with adverse consequences in obstructive sleep apnea patients

The aim of this study is to determine the roles of global histone acetylation (Ac)/methylation (me), their modifying enzymes, and gene-specific histone enrichment in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Global histone modifications, and their modifying enzyme expressions were assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 56 patients with OSA and 16 matched subjects with primary snoring (PS). HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was assessed in another cohort (28 OSA, 8 PS). Both global histone H3K23Ac and H3K36Ac expressions were decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. H3K23Ac expressions were further decreased in OSA patients with prevalent hypertension. HDAC1 expressions were higher in OSA patients, especially in those with excessive daytime sleepiness, and reduced after more than 6Â months of continuous positive airway pressure treatment. H3K79me3 expression was increased in those with high C-reactive protein levels. Decreased KDM6B protein expressions were noted in those with a high hypoxic load, and associated with a higher risk for incident cardiovascular events or hypertension. HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. In vitro intermittent hypoxia with re-oxygenation stimuli resulted in HDAC1 over-expression and HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac under-expression, while HDAC1 inhibitor, SAHA, reversed oxidative stress through inhibiting NOX1. In conclusions, H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation is associated with the development of hypertension and disease severity in sleep-disordered breathing patients, probably through up-regulation of HDAC1, while H3K79 hypermethylation is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, probably through down-regulation of KDM6B.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Upregulation of CD22 by Chidamide promotes CAR T cells functionality

Treatment failure or relapse due to tumor escape caused by reduction in target antigen expression has become a challenge in the field of CART therapy. Target antigen density is closely related to the effectiveness of CART therapy, and reduced or lost target antigen expression limits the efficacy of CART therapy and hinders the durability of CAR T cells. Epigenetic drugs can regulate histones for molecular modifications to regulate the transcriptional, translational and post-translational modification processes of target agents, and we demonstrated for the first time the role in regulating CD22 expression and its effect on the efficacy of CD22 CART. In this paper, we found that Chidamide promoted the expression of CD22 on the surface of B-cell tumor cells in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced the function of CD22 CART. As for mechanisms, we demonstrated that Chidamide did not affect CD22 mRNA transcription, but significantly increased the expression of total CD22 protein, indicating that Chidamide may upregulate cell surface CD22 expression by affecting the distribution of CD22 protein. In summary, our results suggest that Chidamide may enhance the efficacy of CD22 CART by inhibiting histone deacetylases to regulate post-transcriptional modifications that affect protein distribution to increase the expression of CD22 on the cell surface.
CANCER
Nature.com

Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

The frontopolar cortex (FPC) contributes to tracking the reward of alternative choices during decision making, as well as their reliability. Whether this FPC function extends to reward gradients associated with continuous movements during motor learning remains unknown. We used anodal transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) over the right FPC to investigate its role in reward-based motor learning. Nineteen healthy human participants practiced novel sequences of finger movements on a digital piano with corresponding auditory feedback. Their aim was to use trialwise reward feedback to discover a hidden performance goal along a continuous dimension: timing. We additionally modulated the contralateral motor cortex (left M1) activity, and included a control sham stimulation. Right FPC-tDCS led to faster learning compared to lM1-tDCS and sham through regulation of motor variability. Bayesian computational modelling revealed that in all stimulation protocols, an increase in the trialwise expectation of reward was followed by greater exploitation, as shown previously. Yet, this association was weaker in lM1-tDCS suggesting a less efficient learning strategy. The effects of frontopolar stimulation were dissociated from those induced by lM1-tDCS and sham, as motor exploration was more sensitive to inferred changes in the reward tendency (volatility). The findings suggest that rFPC-tDCS increases the sensitivity of motor exploration to updates in reward volatility, accelerating reward-based motor learning.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vancomycin-induced nephrotoxicity in non-intensive care unit pediatric patients

Previous data suggested several risk factors for vancomycin-induced nephrotoxicity (VIN), including higher daily dose, long-term use, underlying renal disease, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and concomitant use of nephrotoxic medications. We conducted this study to investigate the prevalence and risk factors of VIN and to estimate the cut-off serum trough level for predicting acute kidney injury (AKI) in non-ICU pediatric patients. This was a retrospective, observational, single-center study at Samsung Medical Center tertiary hospital, located in Seoul, South Korea. We reviewed the medical records of non-ICU pediatric patients, under 19Â years of age with no evidence of previous renal insufficiency, who received vancomycin for more than 48Â h between January 2009 and December 2018. The clinical characteristics were compared between patients with AKI and those without to identify the risk factors associated with VIN, and the cut-off value of serum trough level to predict the occurrence of VIN was calculated by the Youden's index. Among 476 cases, 22 patients (4.62%) developed AKI. The Youden's index indicated that a maximum serum trough level of vancomycin above 24.35Â Î¼g/mL predicted VIN. In multivariate analysis, longer hospital stay, concomitant use of piperacillin-tazobactam and serum trough level of vancomycin above 24.35Â Î¼g/mL were associated independently with VIN. Our findings suggest that concomitant use of nephrotoxic medication and higher serum trough level of vancomycin might be associated with the risk of VIN. This study suggests that measuring serum trough level of vancomycin can help clinicians prevent VIN in pediatric patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy