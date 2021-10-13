CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of nocturnal oxygen therapy on exercise performance of COPD patients at 2048Â m: data from a randomized clinical trial

By Sophia Gutweniger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis trial evaluates whether nocturnal oxygen therapy (NOT) during a stay at 2048Â m improves altitude-induced exercise intolerance in lowlanders with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 32 lowlanders with moderate to severe COPD, mean"‰Â±"‰SD forced expiratory volume in the first second of expiration (FEV1)Â 54"‰Â±"‰13% predicted, stayed for 2Â days at 2048Â m twice, once with NOT, once with placebo according to a randomized, crossover trial with a 2-week washout period at"‰<"‰800Â m in-between. Semi-supine, constant-load cycle exercise to exhaustion at 60% of maximal work-rate was performed at 490Â m and after the first night at 2048Â m. Endurance time was the primary outcome. Additional outcomes were cerebral tissue oxygenation (CTO), arterial blood gases and breath-by-breath measurements (http://www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02150590). Mean"‰Â±"‰SE endurance time at 490Â m was 602"‰Â±"‰65Â s, at 2048Â m after placebo 345"‰Â±"‰62Â s and at 2048Â m after NOT 293"‰Â±"‰60Â s, respectively (P"‰<"‰0.001 vs. 490Â m). Mean difference (95%CI) NOT versus placebo was âˆ’"‰52Â s (âˆ’"‰174 to 70), P"‰="‰0.401. End-exercise pulse oximetry (SpO2), CTO and minute ventilation (\({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)) at 490Â m were: SpO2 92"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 65"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\) 37.7"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min; at 2048Â m with placebo: SpO2 85"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min and with NOT: SpO2 84"‰Â±"‰1%; CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%; \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min (P"‰<"‰0.05, SpO2, CTO at 2048 m with placeboÂ vs. 490Â m; P"‰="‰NS, NOT vs. placebo). Altitude-related hypoxemia and cerebral hypoxia impaired exercise endurance in patients with moderate to severe COPD and were not prevented by NOT.

