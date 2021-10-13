CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Association of psychological variants with functional outcomes among people with spinal cord injury

By Mohammed Qasheesh
Nature.com
 6 days ago

This study aimed to investigate the association of psychological variants, including fear, anxiety, and depression, with functional outcomes, including measures of functions and physical performance, among people with spinal cord injury (SCI). An observational study was conducted at the university hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thirty patients, including 19 males (63.33%) and 11 females (36.67%) with a history of traumatic SCI, aged 18"“30 years, 1"“3 years postinjury T2 and below, with motor complete paraplegia, permanent neurological loss, and the ability to rise from sitting and stand for at least one minute, were included in this study. The Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), and Fear Avoidance Belief Questionnaire-Physical Activity (FABQ-PA) were used to assess the psychological variants of participants. The Spinal Cord Independence Measure (SCIM) and Walking Index of Spinal Cord Injury (WISCI-II) were used to assess the functional outcomes. Psychological variants showed a strong negative correlation with functional outcomes (p < 0.05) among people with SCI. In addition, a significant difference was found between females and males with SCI for the scores of psychological variants and functional outcomes. Psychological variants, including fear, anxiety, and depression, were found to be strongly and negatively associated with functional outcomes, including measures of functions and physical performance, and were especially higher among females than males with SCI. Thus, a higher level of fear, anxiety, and depression results in a lower level of measures of functions and physical performance among people with SCI. Depression is the strongest factor that affects the functional outcomes most among people with SCI.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Feasibility and tolerance of a robotic postural training to improve standing in a person with ambulatory spinal cord injury

An ambulatory elder with SCI, AIS C, balance deficits, and right ankle-foot-orthosis participated. RobUST-intervention comprised six 90 min-sessions of postural tasks with pelvic assistance and trunk perturbations. We collected three baselines and two 1 week post-training assessments—after the first four sessions (PT1) and after the last two sessions (PT2). We measured Berg Balance Scale (BBS), four-stage balance test (4SBT)—including a 30 s-window with and without vision—standing workspace area, and reactive balance (measured as body weight%). Kinematics, center-of-pressure (COP), and electromyography (EMG) were analyzed to compute root-mean-square-COP (RMS-COP), the margin of stability (MoS), ankle range of motion, and integrated EMG (iEMG) normalized to baseline. The Borg Rating of Perceived Exertion (BRPE), and change in the Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP) and heart rate (HR) compared with baseline were collected to address training tolerance. A 2SD-bandwidth method was selected for data interpretation. The maximum BBS was achieved (1-point improvement). In the 4SBT, the participant completed 30 s (baseline = 20 s) with reduced balance variability during semi-tandem position without vision (RMS-COP baseline = 50.32 ± 2 SD = 19.64 mm; PT1 = 21.29 mm; PT2 = 19.34 mm). A trend toward increase was found in workspace area (baseline = 996 ± 359 cm2; PT1 = 1539 cm2; PT2 = 1138 cm2). The participant tolerated higher perturbation intensities (baseline mean = 25%body weight, PT2 mean = 44% body weight), and on average improved his MoS (3 cm), ankle range of motion (4°), and gluteus medius activity (iEMG = 10). RobuST-intervention was moderate-sort of hard (BRPE = 3–4). A substantial reduction in MAP (9%) and HR (30%) were observed. In conclusion, RobUST-intervention might be effective in ambulatory SCI.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Analysis and comparison of a spinal cord injury model with a single-axle-lever clip or a parallel-moving clip compression in rats

Experimental animal study. To assess the feasibility of a custom-designed parallel-moving (PM) clip, compared with a single-axle-lever (SAL) clip, for the development of a compressional spinal cord injury (SCI) model in rats. Setting. Hospital laboratory in China. Methods. We used a PM clip and a SAL clip with same compression...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The value of the whole picture: rehabilitation outcome measurement using patient self-report and clinician-based assessments after spinal cord injury

This is a retrospective longitudinal study. To explore the relative impact and contribution of using both the Spinal Cord Independence Measure III (SCIM) and Stoke Mandeville Spinal Needs Assessment Checklist (SMS-NAC) to assess rehabilitation outcome following an acute spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. The study was performed at National Spinal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increasing awareness of degenerative cervical myelopathy: a preventative cause of non-traumatic spinal cord injury

On behalf of the AO Spine RECODE DCM Steering Committee &. Degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) is a common non-traumatic spinal cord disorder and characterized by progressive neurological impairment. Generally, it is still underdiagnosed and referral to spine specialists is often late, when patients already present with incomplete cervical spinal cord injury (SCI). To improve early diagnosis and accelerate referral, diagnostic criteria for DCM are required. Recently, AO Spine RECODE- DCM (REsearch Objectives and Common Data Elements for Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy) (aospine.org/recode), an international, interdisciplinary and interprofessional initiative, including patients with DCM, was funded with the aim to accelerate knowledge discovery that can change outcomes. In this perspective we advocate for the participation of SCI specialists in this process, where the expertise and perspective on this disorder and requirements for the diagnostic and therapeutic work up is well developed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Cross Sectional Study#Spinal Cord Injury#Sci#Bdi#State#Fabq Pa
Nature.com

Noninvasive spinal stimulation safely enables upright posture in children with spinal cord injury

In children with spinal cord injury (SCI), scoliosis due to trunk muscle paralysis frequently requires surgical treatment. Transcutaneous spinal stimulation enables trunk stability in adults with SCI and may pose a non-invasive preventative therapeutic alternative. This non-randomized, non-blinded pilot clinical trial (NCT03975634) determined the safety and efficacy of transcutaneous spinal stimulation to enable upright sitting posture in 8 children with trunk control impairment due to acquired SCI using within-subject repeated measures study design. Primary safety and efficacy outcomes (pain, hemodynamics stability, skin irritation, trunk kinematics) and secondary outcomes (center of pressure displacement, compliance rate) were assessed within the pre-specified endpoints. One participant did not complete the study due to pain with stimulation on the first day. One episode of autonomic dysreflexia during stimulation was recorded. Following hemodynamic normalization, the participant completed the study. Overall, spinal stimulation was well-tolerated and enabled upright sitting posture in 7 out of the 8 participants.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Upregulated miR-200c is associated with downregulation of the functional receptor for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 ACE2 in individuals with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is a risk factor for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, with studies demonstrating the prevalence of individuals with obesity admitted with COVID-19 ranging between 30 and 60%. We determined whether early changes in microRNAs (miRNAs) are associated with dysregulation of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the specific functional receptor for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. ACE2 is a membrane-bound enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of angiotensin II to angiotensin 1–7 the latter having cardioprotective and vasorelaxation effects. Quantitative real-time PCR analysis of plasma samples for circulating miRNAs showed upregulation of miR-200c and miR-let-7b in otherwise healthy individuals with obesity. This was associated with significant downregulation of ACE2, a direct target for both miRNAs, in individuals with obesity. Correlation analysis confirmed a significant negative correlation between ACE2 and both the miRNAs. Studies showed that despite being the functional receptor, inhibition/downregulation of ACE2 did not reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection. In contrast, increased angiotensin II following inhibition of ACE2 may increase the severity of the disease. Taken together, our novel results identify that upregulation of miR-200c may increase the susceptibility of individuals with obesity to COVID-19. Considering miRNA are the earliest molecular regulators, the level of circulating miR-200c could be a potential biomarker in the early identification of those at the risk of severe COVID-19.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of age on survival and neurological recovery of individuals following acute traumatic spinal cord injury

Retrospective cohort study. To evaluate the effects of older age at the time of injury on the individuals' survival and neurological recovery within the first year after acute traumatic spinal cord injury (tSCI). Setting. United States. Methods. This study included all participants enrolled into the First National Acute Spinal Cord...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis chronic kidney disease stage 5

Hip fracture is a significant health problem and is associated with increased mortality. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are more at risk of hip fracture than the general population, but the hip fracture risk is not evident among non-dialysis CKD stage 5 patients. This study aims to assess the risk of hip fracture in patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 comparing to those with CKD stages 1"“4. Patients with non-dialysis CKD stage 5 and CKD stages 1"“4 were retrieved from Taiwan longitudinal health insurance database 2011"“2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018 for the development of hip fractures. We analyze the risk of hip fracture of propensity score-matched patients with CKD stage 5 compared to patients with CKD stages 1"“4 using stepwise Cox regression and competing risks regression. We analyzed 5649 propensity score-matched non-dialysis CKD 1"“4 patients and non-dialysis CKD 5 patients between 2011 and 2014. All patients were followed to the end of 2018, 229 (4.1%) of CKD 1"“4 patients in 21,899 patient-year, and 290 (5.1%) of CKD 5 patients had hip fractures in 18,137 patient-year. CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. The adjusted HR was 1.53 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54) in the Cox regression with adjustments for age, gender, comorbidity, and history of fracture. In the competing risks regression, the subdistribution hazard ratio was 1.29 (95% CI 1.08"“1.54). Female gender, age, history of fractures, and Charlson"“Deyo comorbidity index were independently associated with increased hip fracture risks. Non-dialysis CKD 5 patients had a higher risk of hip fracture than patients with CKD stages 1"“4. This association is independent of patients' age, female gender, history of fractures, and comorbidities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ensemble classification and segmentation for intracranial metastatic tumors on MRI images based on 2D U-nets

The extraction of brain tumor tissues in 3D Brain Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) plays an important role in diagnosis before the gamma knife radiosurgery (GKRS). In this article, the post-contrast T1 whole-brain MRI images had been collected by Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH) and stored in DICOM format (dated from 1999 to 2018). The proposed method starts with the active contour model to get the region of interest (ROI) automatically and enhance the image contrast. The segmentation models are trained by MRI images with tumors to avoid imbalanced data problem under model construction. In order to achieve this objective, a two-step ensemble approach is used to establish such diagnosis, first, classify whether there is any tumor in the image, and second, segment the intracranial metastatic tumors by ensemble neural networks based on 2D U-Net architecture. The ensemble for classification and segmentation simultaneously also improves segmentation accuracy. The result of classification achieves a F1-measure of \(75.64\%\), while the result of segmentation achieves an IoU of \(84.83\%\) and a DICE score of \(86.21\%\). Significantly reduce the time for manual labeling from 30Â min to 18Â s per patient.
CANCER
Nature.com

Upregulation of CD22 by Chidamide promotes CAR T cells functionality

Treatment failure or relapse due to tumor escape caused by reduction in target antigen expression has become a challenge in the field of CART therapy. Target antigen density is closely related to the effectiveness of CART therapy, and reduced or lost target antigen expression limits the efficacy of CART therapy and hinders the durability of CAR T cells. Epigenetic drugs can regulate histones for molecular modifications to regulate the transcriptional, translational and post-translational modification processes of target agents, and we demonstrated for the first time the role in regulating CD22 expression and its effect on the efficacy of CD22 CART. In this paper, we found that Chidamide promoted the expression of CD22 on the surface of B-cell tumor cells in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced the function of CD22 CART. As for mechanisms, we demonstrated that Chidamide did not affect CD22 mRNA transcription, but significantly increased the expression of total CD22 protein, indicating that Chidamide may upregulate cell surface CD22 expression by affecting the distribution of CD22 protein. In summary, our results suggest that Chidamide may enhance the efficacy of CD22 CART by inhibiting histone deacetylases to regulate post-transcriptional modifications that affect protein distribution to increase the expression of CD22 on the cell surface.
CANCER
Nature.com

H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation and HDAC1 up-regulation are associated with adverse consequences in obstructive sleep apnea patients

The aim of this study is to determine the roles of global histone acetylation (Ac)/methylation (me), their modifying enzymes, and gene-specific histone enrichment in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Global histone modifications, and their modifying enzyme expressions were assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 56 patients with OSA and 16 matched subjects with primary snoring (PS). HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was assessed in another cohort (28 OSA, 8 PS). Both global histone H3K23Ac and H3K36Ac expressions were decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. H3K23Ac expressions were further decreased in OSA patients with prevalent hypertension. HDAC1 expressions were higher in OSA patients, especially in those with excessive daytime sleepiness, and reduced after more than 6Â months of continuous positive airway pressure treatment. H3K79me3 expression was increased in those with high C-reactive protein levels. Decreased KDM6B protein expressions were noted in those with a high hypoxic load, and associated with a higher risk for incident cardiovascular events or hypertension. HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. In vitro intermittent hypoxia with re-oxygenation stimuli resulted in HDAC1 over-expression and HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac under-expression, while HDAC1 inhibitor, SAHA, reversed oxidative stress through inhibiting NOX1. In conclusions, H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation is associated with the development of hypertension and disease severity in sleep-disordered breathing patients, probably through up-regulation of HDAC1, while H3K79 hypermethylation is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, probably through down-regulation of KDM6B.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Simultaneous transcranial and transcutaneous spinal direct current stimulation to enhance athletic performance outcome in experienced boxers

Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is among the rapidly growing experimental approaches to enhance athletic performance. Likewise, novel investigations have recently addressed the effects of transcutaneous spinal Direct Current Stimulation (tsDCS) on motor functions such as reduced reaction time. The impact of tDCS, and tsDCS might be attributed to altered spontaneous neural activity and membrane potentials of cortical and corticomotoneuronal cells, respectively. Given the paucity of empirical research in non-invasive brain stimulation in sports neuroscience, especially in boxing, the present investigation studied the effects of neuromodulation on motor and cognitive functions of professional boxers. The study sample comprised 14 experienced male boxers who received random sequential real or sham direct current stimulation over the primary motor cortex (M1) and paraspinal region (corresponding to the hand area) in two sessions with a 72-h interval. Unlike sham stimulation, real stimulation improved selective attention and reaction time of the experienced boxers [enhanced selective attention (p < 0.0003), diminished right hand (p < 0.0001) and left hand reaction time (p < 0.0006)]. Meanwhile, the intervention left no impact on the participants’ cognitive functions (p > 0.05). We demonstrated that simultaneous stimulation of the spinal cord and M1 can improve the performance of experienced boxers through neuromodulation. The present study design may be extended to examine the role of neurostimulation in other sport fields.
COMBAT SPORTS
Nature.com

Identification of loci associated with pathological outcomes in Holstein cattle infected with Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis using whole-genome sequence data

Bovine paratuberculosis (PTB), caused by Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis (MAP), is a chronic granulomatous enteritis that affects cattle worldwide. According to their severity and extension, PTB-associated histological lesions have been classified into the following groups; focal, multifocal, and diffuse. It is unknown whether these lesions represent sequential stages or divergent outcomes. In the current study, the associations between host genetic and pathology were explored by genotyping 813 Spanish Holstein cows with no visible lesions (N"‰="‰373) and with focal (N"‰="‰371), multifocal (N"‰="‰33), and diffuse (N"‰="‰33) lesions in gut tissues and regional lymph nodes. DNA from peripheral blood samples of these animals was genotyped with the bovine EuroG MD Bead Chip, and the corresponding genotypes were imputed to whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data using the 1000 Bull genomes reference population. A genome-wide association study (GWAS) was performed using the WGS data and the presence or absence of each type of histological lesion in a case"“control approach. A total of 192 and 92 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) defining 13 and 9 distinct quantitative trait loci (QTLs) were highly-associated (P"‰â‰¤"‰5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) with the multifocal (heritability"‰="‰0.075) and the diffuse (heritability"‰="‰0.189) lesions, respectively. No overlap was seen in the SNPs controlling these distinct pathological outcomes. The identified QTLs overlapped with some QTLs previously associated with PTB susceptibility, bovine tuberculosis susceptibility, clinical mastitis, somatic cell score, bovine respiratory disease susceptibility, tick resistance, IgG level, and length of productive life. Pathway analysis with candidate genes overlapping the identified QTLs revealed a significant enrichment of the keratinization pathway and cholesterol metabolism in the animals with multifocal and diffuse lesions, respectively. To test whether the enrichment of SNP variants in candidate genes involved in the cholesterol metabolism was associated with the diffuse lesions; the levels of total cholesterol were measured in plasma samples of cattle with focal, multifocal, or diffuse lesions or with no visible lesions. Our results showed reduced levels of plasma cholesterol in cattle with diffuse lesions. Taken together, our findings suggested that the variation in MAP-associated pathological outcomes might be, in part, genetically determined and indicative of distinct host responses.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ischemic postconditioning reduces spinal cord ischemia-reperfusion injury through ATP-sensitive potassium channel

Explore the neuroprotective effect of remote limb ischemic postconditioning (Post C) in spinal cord ischemic reperfusion injury (SCII) and related mechanisms. Anesthesiology Laboratory of Southwest Medical University. Methods. We established a rabbit SCII model and processed it with Post C. To evaluate the neural function, spinal cord tissue was taken...
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Mechanism of RNA polymerase III termination-associated reinitiation-recycling conferred by the essential function of the N terminal-and-linker domain of the C11 subunit

RNA polymerase III achieves high level tRNA synthesis by termination-associated reinitiation-recycling that involves the essential C11 subunit and heterodimeric C37/53. The C11-CTD (C-terminal domain) promotes Pol III active center-intrinsic RNA 3"²-cleavage although deciphering function for this activity has been complicated. We show that the isolated NTD (N-terminal domain) of C11 stimulates Pol III termination by C37/53 but not reinitiation-recycling which requires the NTD-linker (NTD-L). By an approach different from what led to current belief that RNA 3"²-cleavage activity is essential, we show that NTD-L can provide the essential function of Saccharomyces cerevisiae C11 whereas classic point mutations that block cleavage, interfere with active site function and are toxic to growth. Biochemical and in vivo analysis including of the C11 invariant central linker led to a model for Pol III termination-associated reinitiation-recycling. The C11 NTD and CTD stimulate termination and RNA 3"²-cleavage, respectively, whereas reinitiation-recycling activity unique to Pol III requires only the NTD-linker. RNA 3"²-cleavage activity increases growth rate but is nonessential.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cytokine response in cerebrospinal fluid of meningitis patients and outcome associated with pneumococcal serotype

Streptococcus pneumoniae causes life-threatening meningitis. Its capsular polysaccharide determines the serotype and influences disease severity but the mechanism is largely unknown. Due to evidence of elevated cytokines levels in the meningeal inflammatory response, we measured 41 cytokines/chemokines and growth factors in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from 57 South African meningitis patients (collected in the period 2018–2019), with confirmed S. pneumoniae serotypes, using a multiplexed bead-based immunoassay. Based on multivariable Bayesian regression, using serotype 10A as a reference and after adjusting for HIV and age, we found IL-6 concentrations significantly lower in patients infected with serotypes 6D (undetectable) and 23A (1601 pg/ml), IL-8 concentrations significantly higher in those infected with 22A (40,459 pg/ml), 7F (32,400 pg/ml) and 15B/C (6845 pg/ml), and TNFα concentration significantly higher in those infected with serotype 18A (33,097 pg/ml). Although a relatively small number of clinical samples were available for this study and 28% of samples could not be assigned to a definitive serotype, our data suggests 15B/C worthy of monitoring during surveillance as it is associated with in-hospital case fatality and not included in the 13-valent polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, PCV13. Our data provides average CSF concentrations of a range of cytokines and growth factors for 18 different serotypes (14, 19F, 3, 6A, 7F, 19A, 8, 9N, 10A, 12F, 15B/C, 22F, 16F, 23A, 31, 18A, 6D, 22A) to serve as a basis for future studies investigating host–pathogen interaction during pneumococcal meningitis. We note that differences in induction of IL-8 between serotypes may be particularly worthy of future study.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Repeated exposure of the oral mucosa over 12Â months with cold plasma is not carcinogenic in mice

Peri-implantitis may result in the loss of dental implants. Cold atmospheric pressure plasma (CAP) was suggested to promote re-osseointegration, decrease antimicrobial burden, and support wound healing. However, the long-term risk assessment of CAP treatment in the oral cavity has not been addressed. Treatment with two different CAP devices was compared against UV radiation, carcinogen administration, and untreated conditions over 12Â months. Histological analysis of 406 animals revealed that repeated CAP exposure did not foster non-invasive lesions or squamous cell carcinoma (SCCs). Carcinogen administration promoted non-invasive lesions and SCCs. Molecular analysis by a qPCR screening of 144 transcripts revealed distinct inflammatory profiles associated with each treatment regimen. Interestingly, CAP treatment of carcinogen-challenged mucosa did not promote but instead left unchanged or reduced the proportion of non-invasive lesions and SCC formation. In conclusion, repeated CAP exposure of murine oral mucosa was well tolerated, and carcinogenic effects did not occur, motivating CAP applications in patients for dental and implant treatments in the future.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy