CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

EU rights court rejects sex abuse case against Vatican, citing ‘immunity’ to ‘accountability'

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vatican cannot be held liable for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests or other clergy members. Two dozen people in Belgium who said they were victims of abusive priests brought a case before the European Court of Human Rights. According to ABC, the court referenced the Vatican's sovereign immunity...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Russia investigates prison torture allegations after videos leaked

Russian authorities are investigating allegations of torture and rape in the prison system, after leaked videos appeared to show inmates being abused. More than a thousand videos were leaked to the human rights group Gulagu.net, which claims the footage proves hundreds of people have been tortured. One video appears to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Woman conceived through rape wins award for campaign to convict father

A woman conceived through rape who campaigned for nine years to bring her father to justice has won a prestigious award. The 45-year-old can only be referred to as Daisy to protect the identity of her birth mother, who was raped 46 years ago at the age of 13 by Carvel Bennett, now 74. He was convicted in July 2021 at Birmingham crown court and sentenced to 11 years in jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sex Abuse#Sovereign Immunity#Catholic Priests#Eu#Abc#Belgian
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.  
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters

Slovenia's populist prime minister on Monday blamed a rise in COVID-19 infections on protests in early October that erupted into clashes between police and thousands of opponents of vaccination and coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was responding in parliament to opposition criticism over the use of force by police against the protesters, including tear gas and water cannons. Jansa defended police actions, accusing the demonstrators of attacking the police.“Forty police officers were injured, and some rioters were slightly injured,” Jansa said of the unrest that erupted on the eve of a major European Union summit in Slovenia in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

We need action to protect MPs from abuse – online or offline

Something obviously has to be done to protect MPs (or anyone, for that matter) from abuse on social media, but to ban anonymity (“Priti Patel considers social media anonymity ban to stop ‘relentless’ MP abuse”) is a direct assault on freedom of expression. A better idea would be to require...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
AFP

Court finds Colombia responsible for rape and torture of journalist

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears "responsibility" for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Colombian state was guilty of "failing to investigate the threats that had been received by" journalist Jineth Bedoya who was at the time investigating a criminal network, according to a statement released by the judicial wing of the Organization of American States (OAS), headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica. The state was guilty of "violating the rights to judicial guarantees, judicial protection and equality before the law, due to a lack of diligence in carrying out investigations," the court ruled. Jineth Bedoya, now 47, was working for the newspaper El Espectador when a group of paramilitaries kidnapped her on May 25, 2000 in front of La Modelo prison in Bogota.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
Radar Online.com

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Divorce Documents Reveal Spousal Support Payments In Settlement With Ex Josiah Bell

Actress Jurnee Smollett’s divorce settlement with her ex includes child and spousal support payments. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jurnee and her former partner Josiah Bell have submitted their settlement agreement in their divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The two agree they were married on October 24, 2010,...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
dailynewsen.com

A filtration of videos shows wild tortures and violations in Russian prisons

Thousands of Russians have attended horrified to filtering a series of videos and photos that give prisoners to prisoners in several prisons in the country. The leaks were published by the Gulagu-Net NGO, which claims to have more than 40 gigs of videos, documents and photos that prove abuses. The Kremlin is investigating and the first resignation has already been produced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Calls in Haiti for release of abducted US missionary group

Civil groups in Haiti called Sunday for the immediate release of American missionaries abducted a day earlier by one of the criminal gangs proliferating around the capital Port-au-Prince amid spreading insecurity. Even before Saturday's kidnappings, business and professional groups in Port-au-Prince had called for an indefinite strike beginning Monday to protest the spreading climate of insecurity.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy