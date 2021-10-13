EU rights court rejects sex abuse case against Vatican, citing ‘immunity’ to ‘accountability'

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears "responsibility" for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Colombian state was guilty of "failing to investigate the threats that had been received by" journalist Jineth Bedoya who was at the time investigating a criminal network, according to a statement released by the judicial wing of the Organization of American States (OAS), headquartered in San Jose, Costa Rica. The state was guilty of "violating the rights to judicial guarantees, judicial protection and equality before the law, due to a lack of diligence in carrying out investigations," the court ruled. Jineth Bedoya, now 47, was working for the newspaper El Espectador when a group of paramilitaries kidnapped her on May 25, 2000 in front of La Modelo prison in Bogota.

