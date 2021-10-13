CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS honors Harry Kpoh for his work in Liberia

By RUTH SCHENK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 21, 2020, Southeast Christian Church member Harry Kpoh left for Liberia as the world began to close due to COVID-19. He knew it was risky, but the 40-foot container he’d packed with hospital beds, IV poles, medicine, food and personal protective equipment had arrived in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. He planned to distribute the supplies to clinics and medical centers in a rural part of the country with few roads and little infrastructure.

