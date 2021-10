When Sister Bay hosts its 75th Fall Fest on Oct. 15-17, it will celebrate the historic occasion by reviving one of the festival’s long-lost, but much-beloved traditions. In addition to staples such as the arts-and-crafts fair, Fall Fest parade on Saturday at 11 pm, and ping-pong-ball drop on Sunday at 2 pm, the soapbox derby race will return on Sunday at 10 am to Highway 42, where children ages 7-13 may race the gravity-powered cars they’ve built. The event will be held in a double-elimination format, and trophies will be awarded.

12 DAYS AGO