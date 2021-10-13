CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B12 Injections For Metabolism & Weight Loss: Does It Help?

Cover picture for the articleSince time immemorial, experts have debated on whether or not B12 injections for metabolism and weight loss are effective for individuals who want to shed weight. Some propose that B12 exhibits positive results on weight loss regardless of a deficiency. Using supplements helps boost your energy, heightens your metabolism, improves...

Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Taking Too Much of This Common Vitamin Could Damage Your Thyroid and Cause Kidney Stones

Vitamin C is a vital nutrient for proper immune and brain health, but people use it for all sorts of reasons. Some to boost collagen production, others swear by it for preventing or treating the common cold (though this isn’t supported by research). While you can never eat too many oranges, there are a few important things you should know about vitamin C in supplement form, and how overdoing it could negatively affect your health.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Could Help Fight COVID-19

The vitamin helps to enhance the immune response to the virus. Vitamin D deficiency makes people vulnerable to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, a report reveals. Vitamin D is crucial for the immune system: it improves the body’s defence response against infections, helps avert respiratory infections, and reduces the need for antibiotics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Seasoning You Could Cook With If You Struggle With High Blood Pressure, According To Dietitians

High blood pressure is a common health condition which often reveals no symptoms but can lead to worsened issues over time such as heart disease and stroke. Stemming from a number of causes from lack of physical exercise to an unhealthy diet, it’s important to stay aware of this potentially dangerous condition and tailor your diet accordingly to aid in lowering your blood pressure for a longer life.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Fish Oil Supplements After 50

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that often coincides with major changes in your health and overall wellbeing. While eating a healthy diet, getting adequate exercise, and reducing stress are all great ways to improve your health and longevity after 50, there's yet another way to get healthier when you've hit the half-century mark: taking fish oil supplements.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Supplements That Reduce COVID-19 Risk

The nutrients and doses that could be effective at reducing coronavirus risk. Some vitamins and other micronutrients in higher dosages than the recommended dietary guidelines are more effective and safe in warding off common respiratory tract infections as well as COVID-19, experts suggest. Dietary supplements containing certain vitamins, minerals, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Woman's World

Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
FITNESS
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
Telegraph

Belly fat is linked to serious health issues - here is how to lose it

Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up. Fat deposits around the middle have previously been linked to serious health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. In its extreme, obesity...
WEIGHT LOSS
SheFinds

Here’s How Many Hours Doctors Say You Should Sleep Every Night For Optimal Weight Loss

One of the most commonly ignored aspects of effective weight loss is adequate sleep. People often think they should focus exclusively on what they’re eating and how much they’re exercising. While that’s an important piece of the puzzle, you have to re-evaluate your whole lifestyle to truly see results, from your hydration to your sleep and even how you’re managing stress. A body that isn’t well-rested can’t feel or do its best, and biologically, how much sleep you’re getting has a direct connection to the hormones that control your metabolic health. Many people prefer to have a quantifiable goal to keep in mind, so how many hours of sleep should you be aiming for every night? We asked Dr. Dyan Hes, Medical Director of Gramercy Pediatrics and a board-certified physician in obesity medicine, how much sleep you should be getting, and how it relates to effective weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
Sentinel

So I am the effects of coffee on blood pressure

The coffee is one of the foods most consumed in the world. It has been a drink that triumphs due to its intense flavor or its energy intake due to caffeine . Also, a single cup of coffee gives you vitamin N2 , vitamin T5, potassium, manganese, niacin with magnesium.
LIFESTYLE

