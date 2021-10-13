CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next free GI Academy student event set for October 27th - 29th

gamesindustry.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year's hit online GI Academy student event is back this Half Term. GI Live: Academy is an entirely free, digital-only event that takes place in Discord between October 27th - 29th. Industry professionals from some of the UK's biggest games developers, plus a few famous faces, will be dropping into the Discord to take part in roundtables, to advise students on pathways into video games, to review portfolios, and to share insight into what they do, and what it is like working in this business.

www.gamesindustry.biz

case.edu

Free student tickets available for tonight’s Writers Center Stage Series event featuring author Amor Towles

The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series brings the literary world’s best writers to Cleveland. The 2021-22 series continues with author Amor Towles, who will speak today (Oct. 12) from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center. Mrs. Karen Kaler will provide a welcome on behalf of Case Western Reserve University, and Elizabeth Bolman, the Elsie B. Smith Professor in the Liberal Arts and chair of the Department of Art History and Art, will introduce Towles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Classes Next Week and Upcoming Events (October 11th - October 15th)

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Canopy proudly provides services and support anyone affect by cancer, and all services & products are free of charge. We welcome walk-in visitors, and will be happy to provide a tour and materials to take home. Canopy is now open 9am-4pm Mon-Thurs, and 9am-2pm on Fridays.
HEALTH
massachusettsnewswire.com

826CHI Event to ensure 750 Chicago students have equitable access to tuition-free, high-quality arts and literacy education

CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — We are proud to announce 826CHI’s biggest fundraising event of the year! Socially conscious Chicagoans, literary enthusiasts, education supporters, and members of the business community will gather at the in Bridgeport for “Eat Your Words 2021.”. The goal of the event is...
CHICAGO, IL
Emma Smith
Rhianna Pratchett
Charles Cecil
spacecoastdaily.com

EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Harvest Festival Set for October at Viera Regional Park

BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – The Viera Community Institute announced Viera’s 2021 Harvest Festival, in partnership with the Annual Scarecrow Stroll, will be held Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Viera Regional Park. . This traditional fall festival will have vendors, activities for children, exhibitors,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Digital Collegian

Betty Who is set to perform a concert free to students to kick off Homecoming

The Student Programming Association at Penn State will host a free concert featuring singer and songwriter Betty Who, also known as Jessica Newham, at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall, according to a SPA release. Alumni Hall's doors will open to students at approximately 7:30...
MUSIC
ourcommunitynow.com

Light Opera of New Jersey To Hold Gala On October 29th

The Light Opera of New Jersey returns to the stage in grand fashion after a year of silence in Light Night 2021. This special gala concert will take place on Friday, October 29 at 6:00pm at Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge,
PERFORMING ARTS
purexbox.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Launches This Winter, Will Be Free-To-Play

Konami actually announced the existence of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel a couple of months ago, but now it's been confirmed that the free-to-play card game will be launching sometime this winter for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Details are still fairly thin on the ground, although we know that the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Riot disables League of Legends /all chat to cut down on toxicity

Riot is disabling the /all chat feature in League of Legends matchmade queues because players have complained about it being used for verbal abuse increasingly this year. "While /all chat can be the source of fun social interaction between teams, as well as some good-hearted banter, right now negative interactions outweigh the positives," League of Legends game director Andrei van Roon and lead gameplay producer Jeremy Lee said in a post explaining the change.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Introducing Kepler Interactive, a publisher run by independent developers

Last month, new publishing outfit Kepler Interactive opened its doors, with eyes on offering small studios and developers a different kind of opportunity. Spearheaded by Alexis Garavaryan, the co-founder of games development fund Kowloon Nights, Kepler gives independent companies the chance to join the team should they choose to publish a project together.
TECHNOLOGY
gamesindustry.biz

Raw Fury games to be adapted for TV and film

Raw Fury and production company Dj2 Entertainment have entered an agreement to adapt three of the publisher's games for film and television. The games in question are Shedworks' Sable, Monkey Moon and BlackMuffin's Night Call, and Krillbite Studio's Mosaic. Other titles that will be considered as part of the companies'...
VIDEO GAMES
horrorsociety.com

ROH – Premiering via Virtual Cinema on VOD & Digital October 29th

CUT OFF FROM CIVILIZATION, A YOUNG FAMILY’S LIFE IS UPENDED BY THE SUPERNATURAL IN AN EERILY ATMOSPHERIC FOLK HORROR TALE, MALAYSIA’S OFFICIAL ENTRY FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM. Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring home a strange young girl caked in...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win Tickets and a Prize Package For THE CALL: THE UNCUT EXPERIENCE – In 700 Theaters Nationwide October 27th For Special Halloween Event

The iconic horror film The Call, starring Tobin Bell and Lin Shaye, is coming back to the big screen with an extended, uncut edition just in time for Halloween. The Call: The Uncut Experience will be in 700 movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations go HERE.
MOVIES
Savannah Tribune

The Savannah Tribune Has Your Ticket To Jurassic Quest: October 29th-31st

Win tickets to Jurassic Quest, the most popular dinosaur event on tour, at The Savannah Convention Center from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, 2021!. Post a selfie on our Facebook page and tell us the name of your favorite dinosaur and a fact about them in the caption & win two tickets for use on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at any showtime.
SAVANNAH, GA
gamesindustry.biz

Valve releases game compatibility details for Steam Deck

Valve today released compatibility details as to how games will run on Steam Deck for users. The company has created a Steam Deck compatibility system, which is broken down into four categories: verified, playable, unsupported, and unknown. Verified titles work on Steam Deck right out of the box, while playable...
VIDEO GAMES

