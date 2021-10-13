The next free GI Academy student event set for October 27th - 29th

Last year's hit online GI Academy student event is back this Half Term. GI Live: Academy is an entirely free, digital-only event that takes place in Discord between October 27th - 29th. Industry professionals from some of the UK's biggest games developers, plus a few famous faces, will be dropping into the Discord to take part in roundtables, to advise students on pathways into video games, to review portfolios, and to share insight into what they do, and what it is like working in this business.