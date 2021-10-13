CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to mortgage in the United Arab Emirates

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/ATK): Buying a property in the UAE is a dream for everyone. However, recent new policies that include the expats as well has made it easy for everyone. Not to mention, UAE follows an open door policy to increase its economic growth. Thus, people who...

The European Tour is expanding the docket in the United Arab Emirates starting in 2022, with the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Set to be played Feb. 3-6 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the $2 million event will be the third event in the tour's early-season Middle East swing, following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and a new event to be announced will conclude the swing.
The United Arab Emirates government has announced it will introduce a new federal protection law (UAE Data Law) in the coming weeks. The legislative package is announced to be the first-ever comprehensive data privacy and protection law to be issued. The UAE Data Law was developed in consultation with major technology companies. H.E. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, has stated that `every single data law on the planet` was considered when drafting the new legislation. The new law aims to be a `global law` that will provide international companies with a smooth mechanism for cross-border transfers, as well as have a low cost of compliance for SMEs.
Established only 50 years ago, the United Arab Emirates has, within the last two decades, emerged as a rock of geopolitical stability and a cultural magnet in the Middle East. Almost as an instrument of state policy, architecture has played a role in the UAE’s development and national image. Icons such as Jean Nouvel’s Louvre Abu Dhabi, Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill’s Burj Khalifa in Dubai—at 162 stories, the tallest building in the world—symbolize the dynamism of the country.
Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): At Dubai World Expo-2020, Karnataka Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana said that Digi tech ecosystem in Karnataka offers plenty to innovate. In his opening remarks at 'Dubai World Expo-2020' on 'How Karnataka has emerged as the Startup capital of Asia', he emphasized entrepreneurs from across India are increasingly making Karnataka the place for starting as well as scaling up.
United Wholesale Mortgage's trial run of accepting cryptocurrency as mortgage payment was a success, but the mega wholesaler decided not to push beyond the pilot phase – for now. The mortgage giant said Thursday that it accepted its first crypto mortgage payment transaction – which it claims is a first...
MoU signed between J-K, govt of Dubai for real estate development

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Secretary Blinken welcomed the UAE’s Net Zero Initiative to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050 and thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s generous support in hosting and facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, embassy personnel, and foreign nationals from Afghanistan to third countries. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed priorities of the bilateral relationship and issues of mutual concern and regional efforts to promote a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.
New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the worldwide healthcare BPO services of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited by Betaine BV. The proposed combination pertains to the proposed acquisition of worldwide healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services of Hinduja Global Solutions...
Real estate firm Savills has posted an analysis of home prices in some of the world’s largest cities by square meter. This allows for an accurate comparison regardless of home size. One square meter equals 10.8 square feet. Monaco has the most expensive home in the world with prices at $57,120 per square meter. Hong […]
A major US mortgage firm, United Wholesale Mortgage, recently made plans to start accepting crypto payments. The company started its pilot in August, accepting 1 payment in September, and five more in October. However, it recently reported that it will discontinue the program due to the lack of demand. A...
In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
Electrek was invited to try out the cheapest EV in the world, which is manufactured by Changli. It was hilarious, cute, “cheap” in every way, and a wild exercise for the imagination. Even though it doesn’t retain its famed price tag, the US importers have put great effort into adding back value where the shipping costs took it away.
