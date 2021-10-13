CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves mascot dresses up as Dr Disrespect at MLB playoff game

Cover picture for the articleThe official mascot for the Atlanta Braves MLB team dressed up as Dr Disrespect during a playoff game on October 11 and it was a home run with fans. Dr Disrespect’s love of sports and competition is pretty well-documented. The two-time has been spotted in-costume at NBA games and routinely talks sports on stream.

