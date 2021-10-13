Liverpool International Update: Jota Sent Home For Portugal As Ronaldo Nets Hat-Trick

Liverpool have an injury concern over Diogo Jota ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford after he was sent back to Merseyside earlier today.

The forward picked up a muscle injury in training last week and missed the friendly against Qatar on Saturday. He was then declared not fit enough to take part in Tuesday's match with Luxembourg.

(Photo by Gabor Sas /SPP/Sipa USA)

He now faces a race against time to make the match at Vicarage Road at the weekend.

His international team Portugal were not impacted by his absence as they ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Luxembourg in Faro thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Here is the round up of the remaining international matches played on Tuesday featuring Liverpool players.

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

26 year old Liverpool forward Minamino was in good form as Japan beat Australia 2-1. The former RB Salzburg player was heavily involved in the first goal when his deflected cross was turned home by Ao Tanaka.

He left the pitch when he was substituted after 78 impressive minutes.

With Jota being doubtful for Saturday's Premier League match at Watford, Minamino's performance is a timely reminder of what he can offer.

Photo by Kyodo News/Sipa USA

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Striker Mane played 90 minutes as Senegal ran out 3-1 winners in Namibia. The goals came courtesy of a Famara Diedhiou treble.

Jordan Henderson (England)

Reds Skipper Henderson was left out of Gareth Southgate's starting XI for the second successive game. The 31 year old came on in the 76th minute in the disappointing 1-1 draw at Wembley against Hungary.

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

There was a surprise start for Conor Bradley as Northern Ireland's chances of qualifying for the World Cup came to an end in Sofia. The young right back was substituted in the 68th minute as the home side came from behind to win 2-1.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

Left back Tsimikas played another 90 minutes as ten man Greece went down to a 2-0 defeat in Sweden through goals from Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak.

Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

Robertson captained the Tartan Army to a late victory in the Faroe Islands. The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Lyndon Dykes scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Caoimhin Kelleher (Ireland)

The first start for Ireland for Caoimhin Kelleher could not have gone better as they ran out 4-0 winners against Qatar in a friendly in Dublin.

Naby Keita (Guinea)

It was a disappointing evening for Naby Keita who picked up a yellow card in Guinea's 4-1 home defeat to Morocco.

Remaining Fixture

Friday 15th October

1.30am Brazil v Uruguay (Alisson, Fabinho)

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook