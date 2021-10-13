CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool International Update: Jota Sent Home For Portugal As Ronaldo Nets Hat-Trick

By Neil Conner
Liverpool have an injury concern over Diogo Jota ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford after he was sent back to Merseyside earlier today.

The forward picked up a muscle injury in training last week and missed the friendly against Qatar on Saturday. He was then declared not fit enough to take part in Tuesday's match with Luxembourg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXSYN_0cPi9OJy00
(Photo by Gabor Sas /SPP/Sipa USA)

He now faces a race against time to make the match at Vicarage Road at the weekend.

His international team Portugal were not impacted by his absence as they ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Luxembourg in Faro thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Here is the round up of the remaining international matches played on Tuesday featuring Liverpool players.

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

26 year old Liverpool forward Minamino was in good form as Japan beat Australia 2-1. The former RB Salzburg player was heavily involved in the first goal when his deflected cross was turned home by Ao Tanaka.

He left the pitch when he was substituted after 78 impressive minutes.

With Jota being doubtful for Saturday's Premier League match at Watford, Minamino's performance is a timely reminder of what he can offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAyIp_0cPi9OJy00
Photo by Kyodo News/Sipa USA

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Striker Mane played 90 minutes as Senegal ran out 3-1 winners in Namibia. The goals came courtesy of a Famara Diedhiou treble.

Jordan Henderson (England)

Reds Skipper Henderson was left out of Gareth Southgate's starting XI for the second successive game. The 31 year old came on in the 76th minute in the disappointing 1-1 draw at Wembley against Hungary.

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

There was a surprise start for Conor Bradley as Northern Ireland's chances of qualifying for the World Cup came to an end in Sofia. The young right back was substituted in the 68th minute as the home side came from behind to win 2-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoXs0_0cPi9OJy00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

Left back Tsimikas played another 90 minutes as ten man Greece went down to a 2-0 defeat in Sweden through goals from Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak.

Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

Robertson captained the Tartan Army to a late victory in the Faroe Islands. The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Lyndon Dykes scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Caoimhin Kelleher (Ireland)

The first start for Ireland for Caoimhin Kelleher could not have gone better as they ran out 4-0 winners against Qatar in a friendly in Dublin.

Naby Keita (Guinea)

It was a disappointing evening for Naby Keita who picked up a yellow card in Guinea's 4-1 home defeat to Morocco.

Remaining Fixture

Friday 15th October

1.30am Brazil v Uruguay (Alisson, Fabinho)

'I Want A Lot Of Trophies With This Team': Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has spoken about his desire to win trophies with the current team managed by Jurgen Klopp and how the Anfield crowd drives the players on. The Greek international signed for Liverpool just after they had ended their 30 year wait for a League Title. He highlighted his hunger for more of the same for the club when he spoke to the official Liverpool website.
LIVERPOOL, NY
LFCTransferRoom

News: Liverpool Loanee Sepp Van Den Berg Makes Netherlands Under 21 Debut

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg who is currently on loan at Preston North End made his first appearance for the Netherlands under 21s on Tuesday. The 19 year old replaced rumoured Liverpool target Sven Botman in the 60th minute in a match where The Netherlands ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against Wales in the under 21 qualifiers for the Euros.
SOCCER
The Independent

Tough baptism for Ranieri as Salah strikes again – Premier League talking points

The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.Magical Mo purring as five-star Liverpool recapture title-winning formLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player on the planet after his superb performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition job against Watford at Vicarage Road. The Egyptian set up Sadio Mane’s opener with an exquisite pass before he left Watford’s defence bamboozled with his second stunning solo effort in successive matches in the second half. Salah has found the net in all but one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

