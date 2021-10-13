CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel-prizewinning ‘natural experiments’ approach made economics more robust, say researchers

By Philip Ball
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Angrist, Guido Imbens and David Card share the prize for finding a way to identify cause and effect in social science. Philip Ball was a physics editor of Nature during the Benveniste saga. His books include H2O: A Biography of Water and The Devil’s Doctor: Paracelsus and the World of Renaissance Magic and Science.

