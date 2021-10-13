CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of 45-Day Public Comment Period MIC PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT PLAN The Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council (MIC) has prepared a draft Public Involvement Plan (PIP).

The Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council (MIC) has prepared a draft Public Involvement Plan (PIP). The plan presents the updated public involvement procedures to which the MIC will adhere as the designated Metropolitan (Transportation) Planning Organization for the Duluth-Superior urbanized area. Public comments are being taken through November 30, 2021. To...

