Lyon County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lyon; Wabaunsee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Shawnee, southeastern Wabaunsee, western Osage and northern Lyon Counties through 445 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alma to near Bushong to 7 miles east of Strong City. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Topeka, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Eskridge, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Burlingame, Americus, Scranton, Maple Hill, McFarland, Harveyville, Reading, Paxico, Allen, Admire, Willard and Bushong. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 143. Interstate 70 between mile markers 328 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 124 and 178. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

