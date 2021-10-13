CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Penn State seeks participants in couples' study

huntingdondailynews.com
 5 days ago

The Couples’ Daily Lives Study is recruiting participants for a new research study conducted by Penn State’s Center for Healthy Aging and Penn State Health. The study is designed to learn more about the daily experiences of adults aged 65 or older with chronic back pain and their partners. Lynn...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

University of Alabama participates in study on tone of messaging during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama participated in a pandemic study that looked at how people under stress are more sensitive to messaging and tone. Professor Hyemin Han teaches education psychology and human development at the University of Alabama. Han was a primary data analyst in a study of more than 88,000 people around world. That study asked participants the same question, framed differently to highlight negative or positive outcomes, to see if people’s decisions were influenced by how that information was given to them.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Tablet Computer#Back Pain#Penn State#Center For Healthy Aging#Penn State Health#Couplesstudy Psu Edu#Https Si
thecorryjournal.com

Penn State Laureate to visit Behrend Oct. 6

Penn State Laureate Shara McCallum, the Edwin Erle Sparks Professor of English, will visit Penn State Behrend to read from her work on Wednesday. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. in Metzgar Center. McCallum has written six books, including “No Ruined Stone,”...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
PennLive.com

Camp Hill EMS to join Penn State Health

Camp Hill Emergency Medical Services will join Penn State Health Life Lion later this month. Penn State Health and the Camp Hill Fire Company announced last month that the two organizations have reached an agreement for Camp Hill EMS to join Penn State Health Life Lion. Approximately four full-time and 15 part-time employees of Camp Hill EMS will become Penn State Health employees.
CAMP HILL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor seeks seniors to participate in new pilot program

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor is searching for adults ages 60 years and older to take part in its new Aging in Place Efficiently program. Part of Ann Arbor’s A2Zero Climate Plan, the program is seeking up to 20 income-qualified homeowners to explore aging-in-place and energy-efficient improvements to their homes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Berks announces October LionSide Chats

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks is reaching out to the local community through "LionSide Chats," a modern interpretation of former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Depression-era “Fireside Chats.” These webinars provide current and timely talks from college faculty and staff experts on a variety of topics and disciplines. The one-hour webinars are free and open to the public and held virtually via Zoom.
WYOMISSING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy