Will New York City’s largest buildings meet emissions reduction limits by 2024?

The New York Building Congress and other leading organizations today applaud the New York City Council’s passage of Intro. 1620, which requires the City of New York to develop a Climate Adaptation Plan every 10 years that considers and evaluates various climate hazards impacting the Big Apple and its more than 500 miles of shoreline. The Legislation calls on the City to identify the neighborhoods that are most vulnerable to various climate hazards, particularly those that are disproportionately burdened by the effects of climate change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO