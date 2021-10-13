OGA Awards Carbon Storage License

There is a lot of discussion at present of what we can expect from improved batteries, or ultracapacitors, or flywheels, or hydrogen, as possible media for storing the energy used in vehicles. We’ve all grown up in a society that powers its cars, trucks, motorcycles, ships, trains, and aircraft with liquid hydrocarbon fuels derived from crude oil. Not only is the supply of crude oil finite, but mathematical climate models and the melting of polar ice suggest that carbon dioxide created by combustion of such fuels may be causing global warming by acting as a heat-reflective atmospheric blanket, retaining solar heat that would otherwise have been radiated into space (hence “the greenhouse effect”).
Comments / 0