Energy Industry

OGA Awards Carbon Storage License

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

The license will cover an area in the Southern North Sea off the coast of Immingham in North East Lincolnshire. The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has announced that it has awarded a carbon dioxide appraisal and storage license to Harbour Energy. The license will cover an area in the Southern North...

www.rigzone.com

