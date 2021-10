To recognize the future changes and challenges for Florida's postsecondary training, it is imperative to begin with an understanding of the future workforce. As highlighted in last month’s economic commentary, Florida’s workforce is poised for disruptive change as automation, artificial intelligence, and other innovative technologies take hold in the coming years, accelerated in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shifting demographics as the Baby Boomer generation exits the labor force will also fuel broader changes for the working population. For these reasons, the needs of the future workforce place a premium on human skills development—equipping individuals with the requisite skills to be prepared for a workforce full of disruption and displacement. Increasingly, postsecondary institutions and industry will both be crucial to training workers for an ever-evolving economy.

